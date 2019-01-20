AUSTRALIAN OPEN

At Melbourne, Australia

Monday's results (seedings in parentheses)

WOMEN'S SINGLES

Fourth Round

Naomi Osaka (4), Japan, def. Anastasija Sevastova (13), Latvia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Elina Svitolina (6), Ukraine, def. Madison Keys (17), United States, 6-2, 1-6, 6-1.

