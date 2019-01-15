AUSTRALIAN OPEN

MELBOURNE (AP) — Results Wednesday from the Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Second Round

Stefanos Tsitsipas (14), Greece, def. Viktor Troicki, Serbia, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2, 7-5.

Nikoloz Basilashvili (19), Georgia, def. Stefano Travaglia, Italy, 3-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Andreas Seppi, Italy, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Tomas Berdych, Czech Republic, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, 6-1, 6-3, 6-3.

Diego Schwartzman (18), Argentina, def. Denis Kudla, United States, 6-4, 7-5, 3-6, 6-7 (6), 6-4.

Women's Singles

Second Round

Ashleigh Barty (15), Australia, def. Yafan Wang, China, 6-2, 6-3.

Sloane Stephens (5), United States, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, 6-3, 6-1.

Petra Martic (31), Croatia, def. Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 7-5.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, def. Anett Kontaveit (20), Estonia, 6-3, 6-3.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, def. Kiki Bertens (9), Netherlands, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Caroline Garcia (19), France, def. Zoe Hives, Australia, 6-3, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

First Round

Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina and Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Luke Saville, Australia and Max Purcell, Australia, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Michael Venus, New Zealand and Raven Klaasen (6), South Africa, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan and Bradley Klahn, United States, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Nikola Mektic, Croatia and Kevin Krawietz, Germany, def. Nicholas Monroe, United States and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, India, 4-6, 7-6 (8), 7-5.

Henri Kontinen, Finland and John Peers (12), Australia, def. Aisam Qureshi, Pakistan and Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, 6-3, 4-1, ret.

Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, Spain and Pablo Carreno-Busta, Spain, def. Rohan Bopanna, India and Divij Sharan (15), India, 6-1, 4-6, 7-5.

Adrian Mannarino, France and Andreas Mies, Germany, def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany and Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 6-4, 6-4.

Artem Sitak, New Zealand and Austin Krajicek, United States, def. Leander Paes, India and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, 7-5, 7-6 (4).

Women's Doubles

First Round

Jessica Moore, Australia and Monique Adamczak, Australia, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia and Saisai Zheng, China, 6-1, 6-4.

Desirae Krawczyk, United States and Nao Hibino, Japan, def. Makoto Ninomiya, Japan and Miyu Kato (14), Japan, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Shuko Aoyama, Japan and Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, def. Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany and Vania King (12), United States, 6-4, 6-3.

Asia Muhammad, United States and Kaitlyn Christian, United States, def. Kai-Chen Chang, Taiwan and Ching Wen Hsu, Taiwan, 6-1, 6-2.

Andreja Klepac, Slovenia and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez (5), Spain, def. Naiktha Bains, Australia and Destanee Aiava, Australia, 6-2, 7-6 (6).

Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic and Nicole Melichar (4), United States, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany and Heather Watson, Britain, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.

Monica Niculescu, Romania and Irina Maria Bara, Romania, def. Arantxa Parra Santonja, Spain and Lara Arruabarrena-Vecino, Spain, 6-1, 6-1.

