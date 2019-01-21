AUSTRALIAN OPEN
MELBOURNE (AP) — Results Monday from the Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Fourth Round
Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Daniil Medvedev (15), Russia, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-3.
Kei Nishikori (8), Japan, def. Pablo Carreno-Busta (23), Spain, 6-7 (8), 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (8).
Milos Raonic (16), Canada, def. Alexander Zverev (4), Germany, 6-1, 6-1, 7-6 (5).
Lucas Pouille (28), France, def. Borna Coric (11), Croatia, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-5, 7-6 (2).
Women's Singles
Fourth Round
Serena Williams (16), United States, def. Simona Halep (1), Romania, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.
Karolina Pliskova (7), Czech Republic, def. Garbine Muguruza (18), Spain, 6-3, 6-1.
Naomi Osaka (4), Japan, def. Anastasija Sevastova (13), Latvia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Elina Svitolina (6), Ukraine, def. Madison Keys (17), United States, 6-2, 1-6, 6-1.
Men's Doubles
Third Round
Bruno Soares, Brazil and Jamie Murray (3), Britain, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia and Kevin Krawietz, Germany, 6-7 (3), 6-2, 7-5.
Nicolas Mahut, France and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (5), France, def. Rajeev Ram, United States and Joe Salisbury (11), Britain, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Lukasz Kubot, Poland and Horacio Zeballos (7), Argentina, def. Blake Ellis, Australia and Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 6-4, 7-6 (4).
Sam Querrey, United States and Ryan Harrison, United States, def. Jack Sock, United States and Jack Withrow, United States, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.
Women's Doubles
Third Round
Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Elise Mertens, Belgium and Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3.
Samantha Stosur, Australia and Shuai Zhang, China, def. Alize Cornet, France and Petra Martic, Croatia, 7-5, 6-3.
Alison Riske, United States and Jennifer Brady, United States, def. Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic and Nicole Melichar (4), United States, 6-3, 6-4.
Kristina Mladenovic, France and Timea Babos (2), Hungary, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium and Johanna Larsson (13), Sweden, 6-1, 6-4.
