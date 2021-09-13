Tennis: Djokovic 'still hanging on,' seeking major titles

NEW YORK — Novak Djokovic was, understandably, deflated. The quest to do something no man has done in more than a half-century took a lot out of him, physically and emotionally.

The No. 1-ranked Djokovic acknowledged as much after crying during the last changeover of his 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 loss to Daniil Medvedev in the U.S. Open final.

What the 34-year-old from Serbia was not ready to do after coming agonizingly short — one victory short — in his attempt to win all four Grand Slam tournaments in a single season was to concede anything in the long term.

There is a new batch of talent making a push toward the top of the sport, but he will press forward.

Yes, Djokovic had spoken beforehand of giving everything he had against No. 2 Medvedev on Sunday, of treating it "like it is the last match of my career." And, yes, Djokovic did come out flat and was outplayed. Not the best combination for Djokovic: He had an off day; Medvedev had a great one. So, yes, Djokovic found the whole thing disappointing.