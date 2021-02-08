Tennis: Djokovic: "makes my heart full" to see Aussie Open crowd

MELBOURNE, Australia — It's been so long since he had a sizeable crowd to play for, the showman in Novak Djokovic just had to come out.

Top-ranked Djokovic began his Australian Open title defense with a clinical, 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 victory over Jeremy Chardy in the closing act of the day 1 program on Rod Laver Arena.

"Makes my heart full to see the crowd in the stadium again," Djokovic said in post-match interview at the 15,000-seat arena, which was about one-third full. "This is the most people I've seen on the tennis court in 12 months. I really ... I really, really appreciate your support in coming out tonight."

He bristled at the suggestion that he'd been frustrated during quarantine, focusing again on the fans.

"I'm just really glad we are free. We're playing tennis," he said. "I'm really glad we're back in Australia. It's a happy place for us. Happy Slam."

The total crowd Monday at Melbourne Park was 17,922, including day and night sessions in three zones separated to enhance social-distancing measures. It was well down on the 64,387 fans that crammed onto the grounds on Day 1 of last year's Australian Open, but way more than any other major since then.