Tennis: Djokovic bids for history at US Open: year Slam, 21st major

With all in the offing against Medvedev, how does Djokovic prepare to be at his best?

"I know we want to talk about history. I know it's on the line. I'm aware of it. Of course, I'm aware of it. But I'm just trying to lock into what I know works for me," Djokovic said. "I have my routines. I have my people. I isolate myself. I gather all the necessary energy for the next battle, only the next match, the next match."

That tunnel vision is essential for him, he says.

His mental toughness might be his greatest attribute.

"He plays the best tennis when he needs to, which a lot of players don't," said Zverev, the Tokyo Olympics gold medalist and 2020 U.S. Open runner-up.

"Mentally, he's the best player to ever play the game," the 24-year-old German added. "Mentally, in the most important moments, I would rather play against anybody else but him."

Djokovic, naturally, loves that assessment.

He built that reputation by coming through when it matters the most, regardless of what deficits he has to deal with. Djokovic's win over Zverev made him 36-10 in five-setters for his career and was his fourth victory in a row — 10th in a Grand Slam match this year — after dropping the opening set.