Tennis: Daughter of Bills, Sabres owners into all-US QF in Australia

"Even last year, when he wasn't playing that well, I was like, 'I like this kid.' I loved his competitive spirit. He was a gamer. He just wanted to win. That's something you love to see," she said about Allen. "It's definitely something I think I tried to take into my game a little bit, even watching the team getting that grit, that competitive attitude, having that mindset — in tennis, it's like 90%, sometimes, of the matches. I think it's been really cool to watch them and kind of channel that energy into how I've been doing."

Brady's progress is far less surprising, given that she made it to the semifinals at the U.S. Open in September before losing to eventual champion Naomi Osaka.

Vekic's right knee was heavily taped by a trainer early in the second set, which eventually got to 5-all. But Brady broke at love there when Vekic double-faulted, then held for the victory.

There will be a one-nation men's quarterfinal, too, between Russians Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev. Medvedev, the 2019 U.S. Open runner-up, eliminated 192nd-ranked American Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 in 1 1/2 hours, while Rublev moved on when No. 22 Casper Ruud stopped because of an injury after dropping the first two sets.