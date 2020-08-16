Tennis: Brady takes home her 1st WTA trophy

Wearing a pandemic-appropriate mask, Jennifer Brady walked over to accept the first WTA trophy of her career, making sure to apply hand sanitizer before raising the new hardware overhead.
Brady claimed her initial tour-level title at the Top Seed Open on Sunday, overcoming some shaky serving and using a five-game run to seize control for a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Jil Teichmann in the final at Lexington, Ky.
It was the the first professional tennis event in the United States since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, and no spectators were allowed.
The unusual circumstances did not bother Brady at all.
"It didn't take away anything. It didn't take away (from) the win for me," said the 25-year-old American, who is based in Florida and began the week ranked 49th. "I was just super happy to stand there with the trophy."
She did not drop a set throughout the hard-court tournament and ceded only 24 games in all. It was a perfect way to prepare for the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 31 in New York.
And now Brady, who began the season needing to qualify to get into WTA events, is in line to be seeded for the U.S. Open.
"Definitely would not have expected that if you told me that earlier this year — or that I would win a WTA title," said Brady, who was appearing in her first final.
Against Teichmann, a 23-year-old left-hander from Switzerland with two previous titles on clay, Brady put only 33% of first serves in play during the first set.
After one double-fault, Brady slapped her left thigh with her palm three times. After another, she exclaimed: "I've never missed this many first serves! I don't get it!"
But at 3-all in the first set, she saved four break points, then earned the first break of the match in the next game to lead 5-3 when the 63rd-ranked Teichmann shanked a forehand.
That was part of a stretch where Brady punished any mid-court ball from Teichmann with powerful groundstrokes and went up by a set and 2-0 in the second.
"Maybe I wasn't using my legs enough ... or the toss was coming a little bit to the left. It could have been nerves. A little bit of everything," said Brady, who eliminated 16-year-old Coco Gauff in the semifinals. "I put a little bit more expectations on myself to perform well, so I was getting a little bit frustrated. And that obviously wasn't helping. But I was able to reel it in and come back to reality."
And she owns a trophy to prove it.
• Top-seeded Simona Halep defeated third-seeded Elise Mertens 6-2, 7-5 in the Prague Open final on Sunday to claim her 21st WTA title.
The second-ranked Romanian broke Mertens for a 6-5 lead in the final set before converting her first match point to win her second title this year after the Dubai Championships in February.
Before the Wimbledon champion recovered from a foot injury she sustained in Dubai, the coronavirus pandemic forced a five-month break.
"It was really tough to get back," Halep said. "I'm happy to be back on tour with a victory."
It was the eighth title on clay for Halep andthe first since she won the 2018 French Open. Among the active players, only Serena Williams with 13 and her sister Venus with nine, won more titles on clay.
The No. 23-ranked Mertens jumped to a 2-0 lead in the opening set before Halep took charge, taking six straight games.
"I was very pleased about the way of adjusting my game to her game," Halep said.
Halep improved her record against her Belgian opponent to 4-1 at WTA tournaments.
After the final, Halep said she would decide on Monday if she is ready to play at the forthcoming U.S. Open.
The Prague Open is the second European tournament since the WTA restarted last week with the Palermo Open amid the coronavirus pandemic, with strict health protocols in place and without fans and media except for the television broadcaster.
The players were isolated on one floor of a Prague hotel that was completely booked by tournament organizers.
"Tough rules," Halep said with a smile. "Staying in a room for ten days is not easy."
