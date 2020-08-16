Tennis: Brady takes home her 1st WTA trophy

Against Teichmann, a 23-year-old left-hander from Switzerland with two previous titles on clay, Brady put only 33% of first serves in play during the first set.

After one double-fault, Brady slapped her left thigh with her palm three times. After another, she exclaimed: "I've never missed this many first serves! I don't get it!"

But at 3-all in the first set, she saved four break points, then earned the first break of the match in the next game to lead 5-3 when the 63rd-ranked Teichmann shanked a forehand.

That was part of a stretch where Brady punished any mid-court ball from Teichmann with powerful groundstrokes and went up by a set and 2-0 in the second.

"Maybe I wasn't using my legs enough ... or the toss was coming a little bit to the left. It could have been nerves. A little bit of everything," said Brady, who eliminated 16-year-old Coco Gauff in the semifinals. "I put a little bit more expectations on myself to perform well, so I was getting a little bit frustrated. And that obviously wasn't helping. But I was able to reel it in and come back to reality."

And she owns a trophy to prove it.

• Top-seeded Simona Halep defeated third-seeded Elise Mertens 6-2, 7-5 in the Prague Open final on Sunday to claim her 21st WTA title.