Tennis: Brady basks in glow of first finals berth

Jennifer Brady reached the first WTA final of her career by using a power-based game to beat 16-year-old Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4 on Saturday at the Top Seed Open at Lexington, Ky., the first tennis tournament in the U.S. since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Brady, a 25-year-old based in Florida, will face Jil Teichmann, a 23-year-old left-hander from Switzerland, in Sunday's title match.
Neither finalist has dropped a set at the hard-court tuneup for the U.S. Open, which starts Aug. 31 in New York.
Brady has ceded a total of just 17 games through four matches and was broken only once — by Gauff. In their match, Brady hit eight aces and won 22 of 26 first-serve points.
"If I'm able to serve well, I'm able to start the point aggressive, start it in my favor, looking for forehands and be in control of the point from the very first shot," Brady said.
Gauff eliminated the No. 2 and No. 8 seeds earlier in the tournament.
"I couldn't ask for a better first week back," Gauff said. "I mean, the whole goal is just to be in the prime for the U.S. Open, and these are good stepping stones."
Teichmann reached the third final of her career — and first on a hard court — by eliminating Shelby Rogers 6-3, 6-2 in the day's opening semifinal.
The 116th-ranked Rogers, who is from South Carolina, was coming off a quarterfinal upset of Serena Williams on Friday.
Both of Teichmann's previous WTA titles came on clay in 2019, at Palermo, Italy, and Prague.
"Everyone thinks I'm just a clay-court player. I think I've proven now that it's not only this way," Teichmann said. "I've been feeling great on hard courts since, let's say, the beginning of the year."
As for her 2-0 record in past WTA finals, Teichmann said: "That doesn't mean anything, (but) for sure, I'm going to the final confident."
She broke Rogers to open the second set Saturday and then faced one key moment while serving up 3-2. Teichmann was down love-40, but erased each of those three break points, held serve and didn't cede another game.
• Top-seeded Simona Halep and third-seeded Elise Mertens won their semifinals in straight sets on Saturday to advance to the title match at the Prague Open.
Second-ranked Halep edged past Irina-Camelia Begu in an all-Romanian semifinal. Halep won 7-6 (2), 6-3 to reach her second final this year.
Halep is one win away from her 21st WTA title and second this year after she triumphed at the Dubai Championships in February, her last tournament before a five-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier Saturday, Begu had secured a semifinal spot after beating Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2, 4-6, 6-2. Their quarterfinal was suspended on Friday due to rain with Begu leading 6-2, 0-1.
The 23rd-ranked Mertens defeated 69th-ranked Kristyna Pliskova 7-5, 7-6 (4) to reach her first final of the season. The Belgian was 3-0 down in the tiebreaker before staging a rally that she completed by converting her first match point when Pliskova's return hit the net.
Mertens improved her record against the Czech to 3-0.
Pliskova added only two more aces to the 111 she had already hit this season while Mertens served seven in the match.
The Prague Open is the second European tournament since the WTA restarted amid the coronavirus pandemic, with strict health protocols in place.
In men's tennis, it was announced Saturday that a player tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of an ATP Challenger event in Prague. The ATP tour tweeted that "the player has entered mandatory quarantine" at his home in line with ATP and Czech health protocols.
It did not identify the player but said he was locally based and "was not a direct acceptance into either the main draw or qualifying events" of the tournament, scheduled to last until Aug. 22.
