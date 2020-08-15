Tennis: Brady basks in glow of first finals berth

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Jennifer Brady reached the first WTA final of her career by using a power-based game to beat 16-year-old Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4 on Saturday at the Top Seed Open at Lexington, Ky., the first tennis tournament in the U.S. since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Brady, a 25-year-old based in Florida, will face Jil Teichmann, a 23-year-old left-hander from Switzerland, in Sunday's title match.

Neither finalist has dropped a set at the hard-court tuneup for the U.S. Open, which starts Aug. 31 in New York.

Brady has ceded a total of just 17 games through four matches and was broken only once — by Gauff. In their match, Brady hit eight aces and won 22 of 26 first-serve points.

"If I'm able to serve well, I'm able to start the point aggressive, start it in my favor, looking for forehands and be in control of the point from the very first shot," Brady said.

Gauff eliminated the No. 2 and No. 8 seeds earlier in the tournament.

"I couldn't ask for a better first week back," Gauff said. "I mean, the whole goal is just to be in the prime for the U.S. Open, and these are good stepping stones."