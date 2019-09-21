(Saturday's results)

Mukwonago 6, Burlington 1

SINGLES: 1 — Starr, M, def. Rauch, B, 6-0, 6-0. 2 — Sweede, M, def. Northrop 6-2, 6-1. 3 — Raboine, B, def. Monty 6-2, 4-6, 10-8. 4 — Kloeppel, M, def. Boettcher, B, 6-4, 2-6, 10-8.

DOUBLES: 1 — Muehlenkamp-Lewis, M, def. Way-Krause 6-1, 6-3. 2 — Waller-Trudell, M, def. Donegan-Runkel, B, 6-1, 6-1. 3 — Murphy-Sween, M, def. Matson-Traxinger 6-1, 6-1.

Burlington 4, Fond du Lac 3

SINGLES: 1 — Kleinke, FDL, def. Rauch, B, 6-0, 6-2. 2 — Petrinksi, FDL, def. Northrop, B, 6-0, 6-2. 3 — Raboine, B, def. Mauthe, FDL, 6-4, 6-1. 4 — Boettcher, B, def. Wink, FDL, 6-4, 6-3.

DOUBLES: 1 — Way-Krause, B, def. E. Bahr-A. Bahr, FDL, 6-4, 6-2. 2 — Al. Riley-Birschbach, FDL, def. Donegan-Runkel, B, 7-6 (8), 1-6, 10-5. 3 — Matson-Traxinger, B, def. Lang-An. Riley, FDL, 7-5, 6-3.

University School of Milwaukee 4, Union Grove 3

SINGLES: 1 — Maurer, UG, def. Quryshi, USM, 6-1, 6-3. 2 — Krause, UG, def. Jan, USM, 6-3, 2-6, 10-7. 3 — Pandey, USM, def. Kemper, UG, 6-4, 6-1. 4 — Lekschas, UG, def. Marcus, USM, 6-2, 6-1.

DOUBLES: 1 — Guy-Treptow, USM, def. Good-Weis, UG, 6-1, 5-7, 10-5. 2 — Daskal-Siddalingaiah, USM, def. Wilks-Reiter, UG, 6-4, 6-0. 3 — Schneck-Jones, USM, def. Chizek-Hagen, UG, 2-6, 6-4, 10-5.

Kohler 6, Prairie 1

SINGLES: 1 — Gesner, TPS, def. Sh. Horth, K, 6-1, 6-3. 2 — Mangal, K, def. Davis, TPS, 6-1, 7-5. 3 — Sa. Horth, K, def. Walker, TPS, 6-0, 6-0. 4 — Wandschnieder, K, def. Nelson, TPS, 6-0, 6-1.

DOUBLES: 1 — Hoffmann-Grose, K, def. A. Palmen-Cookman, TPS, 6-0, 6-0. 2 — Pellegrino-Montes, K, def. Yan-Vartanian, TPS, 6-3, 6-4. 3 — Udovich-Shvartsman, K, def. Kocourek-J. Palmen, TPS, 6-1, 6-1.

Prairie 5, Shorewood 2

SINGLES: 1 — Gesner, TPS, def. Bugnacki, S, 1-6, 7-6 (4), 10-7. 2 — Davis, TPS, def. Stansbury, S, 6-4, 6-2. 3 — Walker, TPS, def. Fenske, S, 6-1, 6-2. 4 — Puppe, S, def. Nelson, TPS, 7-5, 6-4.

DOUBLES: 1 — A. Palmen-Cookman, TPS, def. Eitel-Knox, S, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 10-6. 2 — Yan-Vartanian, TPS, def. Schneider-Davis, S, 6-4, 6-2. 3 — Wisotckey-Donner, S, def. Kocourek-J. Palmen, TPS, 6-3, 3-6, 4-10.

Prairie 5, Big Foot 2

SINGLES: 1 — Davis, TPS, def. Gregory, BF, 2-6, 6-4, 10-5. 2 — Cookman, TPS, def. C. Kirschlager, BF, 6-1, 7-6 (3). 3 — Walker, TPS, def. Berg, BF, 6-3, 6-4. 4 — Nelson, TPS, def. Gauger, BF, forfeit. 

DOUBLES: 1 — Gesner-Palmen, TPS, def. Palmer-Heckert, BF, 6-2, 6-2. 2 — Sperling-Rowe, BF, def. Vartanian-Yan, TPS, 6-1, 6-2. 3 — Nordmeyer-K. Kirschlager, BF, def. Kocourek-J. Palmen, TPS, 7-5, 2-6, 7-10.

