FRENCH OPEN
PARIS (AP) — Results Sunday from the French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):
MEN'S SINGLES
First Round
Stefanos Tsitsipas (6), Greece, def. Maximilian Marterer, Germany, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (4).
Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, def. Prajnesh Gunneswaran, India, 6-1, 6-3, 6-1.
Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, def. Janko Tipsarevic, Serbia, 6-3, 6-0, 3-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4.
Marin Cilic (11), Croatia, def. Thomas Fabbiano, Italy, 6-3, 7-5, 6-1.
Nicolas Mahut, France, def. Marco Cecchinato (16), Italy, 2-6, 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-2, 6-4.
Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-1.
Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, def. Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 7-6 (3), 6-3, 6-0.
Diego Schwartzman (17), Argentina, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7), 2-6, 6-2.
Matteo Berrettini (29), Italy, def. Pablo Andujar, Spain, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.
Casper Ruud, Norway, def. Ernests Gulbis, Latvia, 6-2, 7-6 (2), 6-0.
Oscar Otte, Germany, def. Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, 6-3, 6-1, 4-6, 6-0.
Roger Federer (3), Switzerland, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.
Kei Nishikori (7), Japan, def. Quentin Halys, France, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4.
Alexei Popyrin, Australia, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (10), 6-3.
Laslo Djere (31), Serbia, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (2).
David Goffin (27), Belgium, def. Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, 6-0, 6-2, 6-2.
WOMEN'S SINGLES
First Round
Sloane Stephens (7), United States, def. Misaki Doi, Japan, 6-3, 7-6 (4).
Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, def. Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, 6-1, 5-7, 6-2.
Garbine Muguruza (19), Spain, def. Taylor Townsend, United States, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.
Johanna Larsson, Sweden, def. Magdalena Rybarikova, Slovakia, 6-3, 6-4.
Kateryna Kozlova, Ukraine, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-2, 7-6 (5).
Elina Svitolina (9), Ukraine, def. Venus Williams, United States, 6-3, 6-3.
Belinda Bencic (15), Switzerland, def. Jessika Ponchet, France, 6-1, 6-4.
Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Sofya Zhuk, Russia, 6-3, 6-3.
Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Angelique Kerber (5), Germany, 6-4, 6-2.
Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Yafan Wang, China, 6-4, 6-3.
Petra Martic (31), Croatia, def. Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, 6-1, 6-2.
Kristina Mladenovic, France, def. Fiona Ferro, France, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Kristina Kucova, Slovakia, def. Svetlana Kuznetsova, Russia, 6-4, 6-2.
Karolina Pliskova (2), Czech Republic, def. Madison Brengle, United States, 6-2, 6-3.
