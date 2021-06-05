Tennis agate for June 6

Southern Lakes Conference Tournament
(FRIDAY'S FINAL RESULTS)
At Waterford
TOURNAMENT TEAM SCORES: 1. Lake Geneva Badger 32.5, 2. Westosha Central 32, 3. Waterford 18, 4. Elkhorn 15.5, 5. (tie) Burlington, Union Grove 9, 7. Delavan-Darien 4.5, 8. Wilmot 2.
FINAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS: 1. Badger 28, 2. Westosha Central 24, 3. Waterford 20, 4. Elkhorn 14, 5. (tie) Burlington, Union Grove 11, 7. Delavan-Darien 4, 8. Wilmot 0.
WATERFORD RESULTS
SINGLES: 1 — Vescio 2-1, second, lost to Bernales, Badger, 7-6 (3), 6-2 in championship match. 2 — Gross 2-1, third, def. Davis, Union Grove, 6-1, 6-2 in third-place match. 3 — Durand 2-1, second, lost to Glassen, Westosha Central, 6-2, 6-1 in championship match. 4 — Splitgerber 1-2, fourth, lost to Gromacki, Elkhorn, 6-2, 6-1 in third-place match.
DOUBLES: 1 — Louis-Frost 2-1, fifth, def. Perez-Solis, Delavan-Darien, 6-2, 6-1 in fifth-place match. 2 — Koszarek-Dros 2-1, fifth, def. Flores-Rodriguez, Delavan-Darien, 6-0, 6-1 in fifth-place match. 3 — Holma-Warnke 1-2, fourth, lost to Gahart-Markham, Elkhorn, 6-3, 7-5 in third-place match
BURLINGTON RESULTS
SINGLES: 1 — Meier 2-1, fifth, def. Guzman, Elkhorn, by default in fifth-place match. 2 — Savaglia 0-2. 3 — Wasik 0-2. 4 — Naber 2-1, second, lost to Hanke, Westosha Central, 6-2, 6-0 in championship match.
DOUBLES: 1 — Tiedt-Zigler 0-2. 2 — C. Vanswol-Denoto 1-2, fourth, lost to Jimenez-Cuenca-Jordan, Elkhorn, 6-3, 7-5 in third-place match. 3 — E. Vanswol-Lynch 2-1, fifth, def. Shackett-Lockhart, Delavan-Darien, 6-3, 4-6, 11-9 in fifth-place match.
UNION GROVE RESULTS
SINGLES: 1 — Frederickson 1-2, fourth, lost to Dovas, Westosha Central, 7-5, 6-3 in third-place match. 2 — Davis 1-2, fourth, lost to Gross, Waterford, 6-1, 6-2 in third-place match. 3 — Miller 1-2, fourth, lost to Brennan, Badger, by default in third-place match. 4 — Swanson 1-1, sixth, lost to Greene, Badger, 6-4, 6-3 in fifth-place match.
DOUBLES: 1 — D. McDougal-H. McDougal 1-2, fourth, lost to Marecek-Kinsler, Westosha Central, 6-3, 6-3 in third-place match. 2 — Hoke-Schwertfedger 0-2. 3 — Peters-Demarest 0-2.