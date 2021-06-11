Tennis agate for June 12

(THURSDAY'S RESULTS)
WIAA Division 2 Brookfield Academy/USM Sectional
At Pleasant Valley Tennis Center, Jackson
TEAM SCORES: 1. Brookfield Academy 44, 2. University School of Milwaukee 42, 3. New Berlin Eisenhower 29, 4. Prairie 22, 5. (tie) Shorewood, Milw. Pius XI 20, 7. (tie) Greendale Martin Luther, Milw. Saint Thomas More 10, 9. (tie) Grafton, Whitefish Bay Dominican 6, 11. (tie) Brown Deer, Kenosha St. Joseph 4, 13. St. Catherine's/Lutheran 0.
PRAIRIE RESULTS
SINGLES: 1 — Bajaj lost to Wong, Dominican, 6-0, 6-0. 2 — Desai lost to Gourlay, USM, 6-2, 6-1; lost to Beeram, Eisenhower, 6-3, 7-5. 3 — Garduno lost to Gozon, USM, 6-1, 6-1; lost to Loomis, Shorewood, 6-1, 6-2.
DOUBLES: 1 — Eaton-Dreifuerst def. Kolb-Truong, Brown Deer, 7-6 (4), 6-4; lost to Burzynski-Bunzel, Pius XI, 6-3, 6-2; lost to Kovalcik-Khenaffi, Shorewood, 6-4, 6-3. 2 — Morales-Sharpe def. Heib-Armbruster, Brookfield Academy, 6-3, 6-2; lost to Zimmerman-Ellis, USM, 3-6, 6-2, 10-7.
WIAA Division 1 Brookfield Central Sectional
TEAM SCORES: 1. Brookfield East 56; 2. Mukwonago 42, 3. Brookfield Central 38, 4. Westosha Central 20, 5. Muskego 17, 6. Lake Geneva Badger 16, 7. Waterford 12, 8. Waukesha South 10, 9. (tie) Burlington, Whitnall, New Berlin West, Union Grove, Waukesha West 2, 14. (tie) West Allis Hale, Wilmot 0.