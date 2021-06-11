 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tennis agate for June 12
0 Comments
agate

Tennis agate for June 12

  • 0

(THURSDAY'S RESULTS)

WIAA Division 2 Brookfield Academy/USM Sectional

At Pleasant Valley Tennis Center, Jackson

TEAM SCORES: 1. Brookfield Academy 44, 2. University School of Milwaukee 42, 3. New Berlin Eisenhower 29, 4. Prairie 22, 5. (tie) Shorewood, Milw. Pius XI 20, 7. (tie) Greendale Martin Luther, Milw. Saint Thomas More 10, 9. (tie) Grafton, Whitefish Bay Dominican 6, 11. (tie) Brown Deer, Kenosha St. Joseph 4, 13. St. Catherine's/Lutheran 0.

PRAIRIE RESULTS

SINGLES: 1 — Bajaj lost to Wong, Dominican, 6-0, 6-0. 2 — Desai lost to Gourlay, USM, 6-2, 6-1; lost to Beeram, Eisenhower, 6-3, 7-5. 3 — Garduno lost to Gozon, USM, 6-1, 6-1; lost to Loomis, Shorewood, 6-1, 6-2.

DOUBLES: 1 — Eaton-Dreifuerst def. Kolb-Truong, Brown Deer, 7-6 (4), 6-4; lost to Burzynski-Bunzel, Pius XI, 6-3, 6-2; lost to Kovalcik-Khenaffi, Shorewood, 6-4, 6-3. 2 — Morales-Sharpe def. Heib-Armbruster, Brookfield Academy, 6-3, 6-2; lost to Zimmerman-Ellis, USM, 3-6, 6-2, 10-7.

WIAA Division 1 Brookfield Central Sectional

TEAM SCORES: 1. Brookfield East 56; 2. Mukwonago 42, 3. Brookfield Central 38, 4. Westosha Central 20, 5. Muskego 17, 6. Lake Geneva Badger 16, 7. Waterford 12, 8. Waukesha South 10, 9. (tie) Burlington, Whitnall, New Berlin West, Union Grove, Waukesha West 2, 14. (tie) West Allis Hale, Wilmot 0.

UNION GROVE RESULTS

DOUBLES: 1 — D. McDougal-H. McDougal lost to Irwin-Scullen, Brookfield East, 6-0, 6-0.

WATERFORD RESULTS

SINGLES: 1 — Vescio lost to Klein, Brookfield East, 6-0, 6-1.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News