South Carolina couldn’t miss from 3-point range and still couldn’t put up much of a challenge against No. 1 Tennessee.
Admiral Schofield had 21 points and 10 rebounds as the top-ranked Volunteers defeated South Carolina 85-73 on Wednesday at Knoxville, Tenn., for their school-record 19th consecutive victory. South Carolina (12-12, 7-4 SEC) made a season-high 14 3-point baskets and shot 60.9 percent from beyond the arc, but still trailed by double digits throughout the last 28½ minutes.
“It’s a game at the end of the day, and they’re going to make shots and we’re going to make shots,” Schofield said. “It’s just we’ve got to eliminate as many opportunities for them to score as we can, and that’s our job.”
Tennessee (23-1) owns the longest active winning streak of any active Division I team and is 11-0 in Southeastern Conference competition for the first time in school history.
Big Ten
NEBRASKA 62, MINNESOTA 61: James Palmer made two free throws with 1.1 seconds left to give Nebraska a victory over Minnesota at Lincoln, Neb., ending the Cornhuskers’ seven-game losing streak.
Minnesota’s Dupree McBrayer had picked up a loose ball under the basket moments earlier, but he stepped out of bounds, giving Nebraska possession with 2.7 seconds left. Glynn Watson Jr. inbounded to Palmer, who was fouled by Amir Coffey as he went up to shoot.
Palmer went to the line and hit the first free throw, and after a timeout he swished the second to send the Pinnacle Bank Arena crowd into a frenzy.
Gophers coach Rick Pitino started to follow an official off the court, but the official waved him off and Pitino turned around.
Palmer finished with 24 points for the Huskers (14-11, 4-10 Big Ten). Watson broke out of the worst slump of his career, scoring 19 points. Jordan Murphy had 19 points, Daniel Oturu added 16 and Coffey had 11 for the Gophers (17-8, 6-9), who have lost four straight.
RUTGERS 59, NORTHWESTERN 56: Geo Baker and Montez Mathis each had 12 points, Eugene Omoruyi added 11 and Rutgers rallied in the second half and then hung on for a 59-56 victory over Northwestern.
Baker also had five rebounds and five assists as the Scarlet Knights (12-12, 5-9 in the Big Ten) snapped a three-game losing streak.
Northwestern (12-12, 3-10) has lost five straight. Vic Law had 17 points and A.J. Turner added 11 to lead the Wildcats.
Local
NO. 23 NORTH CENTRAL 85, CARTHAGE 54: Kienan Baltimore scored his 1,000th career point with 8:14 left in the first half, but Carthage went on to lose this College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game at Kenosha. Baltimore scored 16 points on 4-of-10 shooting and tied for a team-leading six rebounds. Jordon Kedrowski added 14 points and five rebounds while Sean Johnson had 10 points along with six rebounds and three blocks.
Carthage slipped to 8-16 overall and 3-12 in the CCIW. North Central improved to 19-5, 11-4 CCIW.
Top 10 women
NO. 1 BAYLOR 71, KANSAS STATE 48: Chloe Jackson scored 16 points and No. 1 Baylor used a good shooting night and solid defense to rout Kansas at Manhattam, Kan.
Juicy Landrum added 15 points, Lauren Cox 14 and Kalani Brown had 10 and 12 rebounds for the Lady Bears (22-1, 12-0 Big 12 Conference), who beat Kansas State for the 31st straight time. Baylor has also won 35 in a row in the regular season against Big 12 foes and 33 consecutive conference games on the road.
Peyton Williams scored 11 points and Kayla Goth had 10 for Kansas State (15-10, 6-7).
No. 6 NOTRE DAME 97, BOSTON COLLEGE 47: Arike Ogunbowale scored 23 points to move into second place on Notre Dame’s all-time scoring list, and the Fighting Irish coasted to a victory over Boston College at Boston.
Brianna Turner scored 19 and Jessica Shepard had 16 points and 12 rebounds for Notre Dame (23-3, 10-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). Jackie Young scored 15 with 10 rebounds for the Irish, who led by 29 at the half and mounted a 23-0 run that left them with an 88-29 lead after three quarters.
Taylor Soule scored 11 points for BC (14-11, 3-9). The Eagles were outscored 58-32 in the paint, 23-6 on second-chance points, and 22-11 in transition.
Local
CARTHAGE 65, CARROLL 59: The Lady Reds outscored Carroll 19-5 in the third quarter of this College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game at Waukesha,
Autumn Kalis scored 17 points on 5-of-17 shooting from beyond the arch and added six assists. Rachel Szydlowski added 14 points while Maggie Berigan had 12 points, nine rebounds and five blocks.
Prairie School graduate Sammie Woodward had eight points and four rebounds.
Carthage improved to 16-8 and 10-5 in the CCIW. Carroll is 9-15 and 4-11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.