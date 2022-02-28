Ten years of a sweet tradition at Hawthorn Hollow

SOMERS — Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road, has offered traditional maple syrup tapping and cooking for more than 10 years with its “It’s Maple Sugarin’ Time” field trips and family classes.

This year marks 10 years since Hawthorn Hollow staff utilized “Mary’s Sugar Shack,” the iconic building used for the cooking and bottling process of their syrup. Mary’s Sugar Shack was made possible by a grant by the Mary Frost Ashley Charitable Trust and has been utilized by participants of the maple sugarin’ program since its introduction in 2012.

Every spring, Hawthorn Hollow staff tap their sugar maples using the same techniques passed down for hundreds of years. The sap begins to flow when the daytime temperatures start to rise above freezing while nighttime temperatures stay below. After it’s collected, the sap is boiled down using an evaporator until it reaches the consistency of maple syrup.

The Maple Sugarin’ program provides a history of Native American traditions and techniques for capturing and cooking maple syrup, also known as sugaring. Participants experience the art and traditions of maple sugaring through hands-on activities such as tree identification and tapping, sap cooking and a crafting session.

Hawthorn Hollow will hold its annual “It’s Maple Sugarin’ Time!” family classes at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, March 12. The cost is $15 per person; free for ages 3 and younger; Registration is required for this two-hour outdoor program; go to hawthornhollow.ticketspice.com/its-maple-sugarin-time. There may be snow or mud on the trails so boots are recommended.

Hawthorn Hollow is also seeking volunteers for tapping trees, sap collection and cooking during March. To learn more, email Kailyn Daum at Kailyn@HawthornHollow.org.

