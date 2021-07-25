Tellez homers twice to help Brewers beat White Sox 6-1

“Once Hooky left the mound, (Brewers manager Craig) Counsell yelled from the dugout, ‘Hey, he missed the plate, we’re going to step off and appeal here,’ “ Burnes said. “I guess they knew all along he missed the plate. There was just so much craziness going on, it took a while for the phone to get answered. We all saw it. He missed the plate, clear as day.”

Burnes issued a bases-loaded walk to Zack Collins after play resumed to bring home Chicago’s first run, but he struck out pinch-hitter Jake Burger and retired Tim Anderson on a fly to right to end the inning.

Rodón (8-4) gave up leadoff homers to Wong and Taylor in each of the first two innings. He lasted a season-low four innings and allowed four runs, though only two were earned.

Milwaukee scored twice in a fourth-inning rally that featured a throwing error by Collins and a pair of walks, including one to Willy Adames with the bases loaded.

Trainer’s room

White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal offered an update on his recovery from a torn left knee ligament that has kept him from playing since July 5.

“We’re kind of following a schedule where I’m starting to catch,” Grandal said before the game. “I’m supposed to be starting to hit. I’m running. Now we’re going to get into stretching and mobility and stuff like that just because my last week and a half, two weeks, I haven’t been able to really stretch it out because they want to let it heal.”

