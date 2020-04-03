Teenager allegedly threatened with jail over COVID-19 posts

A second post, showing her in a hospital bed hooked up to what appears to be an oxygen mask, included the caption "Winning the fight with Covid-19." It was that post that the sheriff's deputy had a screen shot of and demanded she remove, according to her attorney.

Her parents also contacted multiple staff at the school to warn other parents whose children had been on a spring break trip to Florida with her between March 7 and March 15.

Instead, Berg alleges that the school district administrator contacted the county sheriff, who then sent a deputy to the girl's home on March 27 and said that if she didn't remove the post, she and her parents could be cited for disorderly conduct and taken to jail.

Later that day, the school administrator sent a message to school district families saying "there was a rumor floating out there that one of our students contracted Covid-19 while on the band trip to Florida two weeks ago" and "there is NO truth to this." The message, still on the district's website Friday, called her posts a "foolish means to get attention" and that "the source of the rumor has been addressed."