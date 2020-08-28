Teen charged in Kenosha killings stalls return to Wisconsin, seeking private attorney, $100K reportedly raised

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — An Illinois judge postponed a decision Friday on whether 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse should be extradited to Wisconsin to face charges for killing two people Tuesday on the streets of Kenosha during unrest following the police shooting Jacob Blake on Sunday.
Rittenhouse, who was not present at Friday’s virtual hearing after turning himself in Wednesday, requested to delay the extradition hearing to Sept. 25 as he hires a private attorney to defend him. The request was granted by the Lake County (Ill.) Circuit Court.
Kenosha has become the latest focal point in a reckoning over policing and racial injustice that has gripped the country since the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police after Blake was shot Sunday, sparking days of protests, some of which turned violent and destructive.
The National Guard has been called in to help patrol the streets. Wisconsin National Guard Adjutant General Paul Knapp said Friday that more than 1,000 guard members had been deployed heading into the weekend, and more military police specifically trained in riot control are on their way from other states.
On Tuesday, the third night of protests, Rittenhouse, a White teen who was armed with a semiautomatic rifle, was seen on video as he walked Kenosha’s streets with other armed civilians, saying he was protecting businesses from vandalism and identifying as part of a “local militia.”
Prosecutors have accused him of killing Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, of Kenosha; and Anthony Huber, 26, of Silver Lake.
Videos show Rosenbaum chasing Rittenhouse and throwing a plastic bag at him before being shot at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Huber, along with others, then chased Rittenhouse down; Huber attempted to hit Rittenhouse with a skateboard when Rittenhouse shot Huber in the chest. Another man, Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, was shot in the arm while approaching Rittenhouse; video taken Tuesday shows Grosskreutz holding a handgun.
Lin Wood — a prominent attorney from North Carolina who gained prominence when he defended Richard Jewell, the security guard falsely accused in the Centennial Olympic Park bombing in Atlanta in 1996 — says that his firm has been retained by Rittenhouse.
“Kyle is an innocent boy who justifiably exercised his fundamental right of self-defense. In doing so, he likely saved his own life and possibly the lives of others,” Wood said Friday.
The teenager reportedly turned himself into custody on Wednesday in his hometown of Antioch, Ill., about 15 miles southwest of Kenosha. He would face a mandatory life sentence if convicted of first-degree homicide, which he faces two counts of.
Lee Filas, spokesman for the Lake County state’s attorney, declined to comment on whether other charges were being considered for anyone who may have acted as an accomplice to Rittenhouse. During a news conference at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Friday, law enforcement leaders said they could not answer questions about whether Rittenhouse’s mother would face charges, since she allegedly drove the teen to Kenosha.
Wood tweeted Friday that the assault rifle Rittenhouse was carrying belonged to a friend and claimed that “The gun never left the State of Wisconsin.” Wisconsin allows gun owners to openly carry in public, but a person under 18 can’t legally possess or carry a firearm unless that person is hunting or target practicing with an adult or in the military.
A self-described Christian fundraising site, GiveSendGo, said on Friday it has raised more than $100,000 for Rittenhouse’s defense. The campaign says it was started by an Atlanta group entitled “Friends of the Rittenhouse family.” At least one GoFundMe page for Rittenhouse has reportedly been taken down.
Chief says there was no ‘lapse in judgment’
According to witness accounts and video footage, police in Kenosha Tuesday apparently let the gunman walk past them and leave the scene with a rifle over his shoulder and his hands in the air as members of the crowd yelled for him to be arrested because he had shot people.
Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said the gunman likely slipped away because the scene was chaotic. Kenosha Police Chief Miskinis added that, under normal conditions, officers would ask for ID if they saw a young man walking down a street while carrying an assault rifle. But there were “so many” people who fit that description Friday and adults carrying firearms in that way is legal in Wisconsin, so officers were not taking the time to check credentials.
When asked, Miskinis said that he does not believe there was a “lapse in judgment” when asked why Rittenhouse was not detained on Tuesday. Miskinis and Beth both pointed out that the scene was incredibly hectic and loud, and that it would have been very difficult to decipher what anyone on the street was saying. Also, Rittenhouse wasn’t the only person with his hands up at the moment as others feared they too might be shot while dozens of shots were being fired.
Interactions with armed civilians questioned
Video taken prior to Tuesday’s fatal shootings shows law enforcement officers tossing bottled water from an armored vehicle to armed civilians with long guns and thanking civilians them for being there; one of the civilians taking water and being thanked appears to be Rittenhouse.
“The fact that they were out there isn’t against the law,” Beth said of the armed groups.
Beth said that the support of militias expressed by officers in that video are not reflective of all law enforcement in the city. He added that the officers in that video are not Kenosha deputies.
Like other Kenosha leaders, Beth said that he believes everyone would be safer if armed militiamen stay home.
Contributing to this report are Journal Times reporter Adam Rogan, Associated Press reporters Jake Bleiberg in Dallas, Todd Richmond in Madison; Don Babwin and Sophia Tareen in Chicago; and Tammy Webber in Fenton, Michigan; as did news researcher Rhonda Shafner in New York.
