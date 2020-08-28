Teen charged in Kenosha killings stalls return to Wisconsin, seeking private attorney, $100K reportedly raised

When asked, Miskinis said that he does not believe there was a “lapse in judgment” when asked why Rittenhouse was not detained on Tuesday. Miskinis and Beth both pointed out that the scene was incredibly hectic and loud, and that it would have been very difficult to decipher what anyone on the street was saying. Also, Rittenhouse wasn’t the only person with his hands up at the moment as others feared they too might be shot while dozens of shots were being fired.

Interactions with armed civilians questioned

Video taken prior to Tuesday’s fatal shootings shows law enforcement officers tossing bottled water from an armored vehicle to armed civilians with long guns and thanking civilians them for being there; one of the civilians taking water and being thanked appears to be Rittenhouse.

“The fact that they were out there isn’t against the law,” Beth said of the armed groups.

Beth said that the support of militias expressed by officers in that video are not reflective of all law enforcement in the city. He added that the officers in that video are not Kenosha deputies.

Like other Kenosha leaders, Beth said that he believes everyone would be safer if armed militiamen stay home.

Contributing to this report are Journal Times reporter Adam Rogan, Associated Press reporters Jake Bleiberg in Dallas, Todd Richmond in Madison; Don Babwin and Sophia Tareen in Chicago; and Tammy Webber in Fenton, Michigan; as did news researcher Rhonda Shafner in New York.

