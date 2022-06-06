 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tee Off to Summer event supports Pleasant Prairie History Museum

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A Tee Off to Summer event will take place from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at Pineway Golf Co, 1621 116th St., in support of the Pleasant Prairie History Museum.

The $20 adult entry includes one beverage and 4 tickets, which can be used to participate in golf contests, mini-golf and/or driving golf balls. The fee for youth 12 and younger is $10 and includes one beverage and two tickets. Additional tickets will be sold for $5 each or five for $20.

Golf contests for longest drive and closest to the pin will take place hourly, with prizes for each winner. There will also be prices for getting a hole-in-one on the mini-golf course.  Golf clubs will be provided or people can bring their own. There will also be a “cork pull” style fundraiser for $20 per cork (everyone is a winner).

Beer, wine and soda will be sold, and Captain Mike's Galley food truck and Nothing Bundt Cakes will have food available for purchase. Free popcorn will be served.

Note: The intersection of Sheridan Road (Highway 32) and Highway 165 will be closed. If coming from the north, take 39th Avenue to 116th Street.

