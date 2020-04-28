Tech slump pulls indexes down

“The market is kind of biding its time, in a sense, and waiting to see what happens with regard to the virus itself,” he said. “Because the thing that matters the most to stocks is how much longer is this going to last. And sure, we can reopen, but how slow is that going to be? And even if it becomes more rapid, is there going to be a second wave or a resurgence” of infections?

The Nasdaq, which is dominated by big tech stocks and is the only major U.S. index up over the last year, fell 122.43, or 1.4%, to 8,607.73. The Russell 2000, which got beat up more than the rest of the market on worries about small companies’ financial strength, climbed 16.20, or 1.3%, to 1,298.08. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 32.23 points, or 0.1%, to 24,101.55. It, like other indexes, gave up its gains after a report in the morning showed U.S. consumer confidence fell to its lowest level in nearly six years. With massive aid in place for the economy from central banks and governments, stocks have been building higher in recent weeks on anticipation that stay-at-home orders will gradually lift as infections level off in some hard-hit areas. Even though data continues to pile up showing the devastation hitting the economy following worldwide orders for businesses to shut down, some investors are looking past it to the prospect of a return of growth in the future.