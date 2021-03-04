Tech pulls stocks lower as bond yields continue upward march

When yields rise quickly, it forces Wall Street to rethink the value of stocks. Technology stocks are most vulnerable to this reassessment after having soared during the pandemic, making them look pricier than the rest of the market. Bank stocks, in contrast, tend to do better when bond yields are rising because higher yields mean banks can charge higher rates on mortgages and other loans.

"You're having a fairly healthy and natural consolidation period," said Mark Hackett, chief of investment research at Nationwide.

Wall Street has been anticipating an improving economy since late last year from the eventual distribution of vaccines, additional stimulus and a steadier reopening, he said.

"The market tends to do better when the good news is further out and struggle more when it is in hand," he said. "There's really nothing currently as the next catalyst."

The price of U.S. crude oil jumped 4.2% after OPEC members agreed to leave most of their existing oil production cuts in place. That helped send energy company stocks broadly higher. Exxon Mobil rose 3.9% and ConocoPhillips rose 3.7%.

The Senate is moving forward with President Joe Biden's stimulus bill, with most of the negotiations now happening between the more moderate Democrats in the Senate and the White House.

Investors were also looking ahead to the February jobs report on Friday. Economists surveyed by FactSet expect employers created 225,000 jobs last month. The report also includes numbers for how much wages are rising across the economy, a key component of inflation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0