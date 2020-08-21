Tech powers S&P to another record

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

NEW YORK — The S&P 500 ticked higher to close at another all-time high Friday, powered by strength for technology stocks and a couple reports on the U.S. economy that were better than expected.

The benchmark index rose 11.65 points, or 0.3%, to 3,397.16, even though the majority of stocks in the index weakened. It followed up on losses across Europe after more discouraging reports there indicated a slowdown in its economies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 190.60, or 0.7%, to 27,930.33, and the Nasdaq composite added 46.85, or 0.4%, to 11,311.80.

The S&P 500 surpassed its prior closing high of 3,389.78, which was set on Tuesday after the index erased the last of its historic losses from the coronavirus pandemic. Despite its record-setting week, the market's momentum has slowed recently after roaring back from its nearly 34% plunge from late February into March.

The S&P 500 rose 0.7% for the week. It was the seventh gain for the index in the last eight weeks, but the last two have been the most modest during that stretch.

Investors are still waiting for more clarity on several fronts, which could drive the next big move up or down.