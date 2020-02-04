Tech leads rally, Nasdaq sets record

The leapfrog move silenced a recession warning that had been ringing in the bond market, at least for now. Yields for short-term Treasurys are rarely higher than for longer-term Treasurys, and when it does happen, a rule of thumb says a recession may be on the way in about a year or so. This recession warning signal, which has a fairly accurate but not perfect history, had begun flashing in recent days on worries about the virus for the first time since October.

Rising expectations of further rate cuts by the Federal Reserve may have also helped lift stocks. Investors now foresee an overwhelming likelihood of at least one Fed rate cut this year, with nearly half expecting two cuts, according to data from CME Group.

The Fed has recently indicated that it's comfortable with rates at their current level. But traders seem to expect that economic anxiety and damage resulting from China's viral outbreak will lead the Fed to further ease borrowing rates.

Wall Street continued to assess another busy round of corporate earnings Tuesday. Ralph Lauren jumped 9.2% and Clorox gained 5% after reporting solid financial results. Shares in Google's parent, Alphabet, dropped 2.5% after the company gave investors a disappointing revenue report.