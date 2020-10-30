Tech drives market down again

A similar trend has been occurring across the market: Stocks are not getting the bounce they usually do after reporting results that beat analysts’ expectations. And they’ve been giving investors plenty of opportunities to do so: With nearly three quarters of the S&P 500 by market value having reported, 84% of companies have beat expectations, according to Credit Suisse.

Analysts say that’s an indication that expectations may have built too high through the market’s big rally and that investors’ attention may simply be elsewhere given all the uncertainties sweeping the market.

Much of the market’s focus has been on what’s to come for the economy when coronavirus counts are rising at troubling rates across Europe and the United States.

Several European governments have already brought back restrictions on businesses to slow the spread of the virus. Even if the strictest lockdowns don’t return in the United States, the worry is the pandemic’s rising death toll will drive customers away from businesses by itself and undercut profits.