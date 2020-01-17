Tech, communications stocks push US indexes to more records

The S&P 500 index rose 12.81 points, or 0.4%, to 3,329.62. The benchmark index also set all-time highs on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 50.46 points, or 0.2%, to 29,348.10. The Nasdaq added 31.81 points, or 0.3%, to 9,388.94.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks dropped 5.58 points, or 0.3%, to 1,699.64.

Markets in Europe and Asia finished higher.

Bond prices fell, pushing yields higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.82% from 1.8% late Thursday.

Financial markets are solidly higher just a few weeks into 2020 as trade disputes quiet down and the economic picture remains bright.

The S&P 500 is up 3.1% so far this year and technology stocks are once again leading the way with a gain of 5.9%. The index finished 2019 with a sharp 28.9% gain on a surge from the technology sector.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

This week’s signing of a “Phase 1” trade deal has raised hopes on Wall Street that China and the U.S. will avoid any further escalations as they continue talking. U.S. election concerns and the ongoing impeachment of President Donald Trump have been both largely ignored by Wall Street, so far.