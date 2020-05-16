Teams can reopen facilities - with conditions

NFL teams can begin reopening their facilities on Tuesday if state and local governments will allow it.
In a memo sent to the 32 teams Friday by Commissioner Roger Goodell and obtained by The Associated Press, he stressed that the clubs must be “in compliance with any additional public health requirements in their jurisdiction, and have implemented the protocols that were developed by (league medical officer) Dr. (Allen) Sills and distributed to all clubs on May 6.”
Facilities have been closed since late March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Each team was required to submit a plan to the league for reopening its training/practice facility this week.
“Clubs unable to meet these criteria on May 19 may reopen their facilities on the earliest date thereafter on which they are able to meet the criteria,” Goodell added.
Sills will conduct a training program for club infection control officers (ICO) on Monday night that is required.
Already established in the openings were these protocols:
- Until further notice from the NFL, teams may have no more than 50% of their staff in the facility, not to exceed 75 people. If a club wants to deploy staff to more than one location, all locations must implement the same health and safety protocols, and the combined number of employees at all locations can’t exceed 75.
- No members of the coaching staff can return to the facility under the first phase of reopening. “This is important to ensure equity among all 32 clubs,” Goodell wrote.
- No players may be in the facility other than those undergoing medical treatment or rehab. Strength and conditioning coaches participating in player rehab may continue that work in the facility. Otherwise, they are barred until the rest of the coaching staff is allowed to return.
- Members of the personnel, football operations/football administration staff, equipment staff, medical staff, and nutritionists can attend.
GIANTS: Cornerback DeAndre Baker surrendered to police Saturday after being charged with robbing people of money and valuables at a cookout he was attending with another NFL player.
Baker is charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. He turned himself in at the Broward County Jail.
His lawyer, Bradford Cohen, says he has affidavits that will clear Baker.
Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar were sought by police since Thursday, when arrest warrants were issued. Dunbar’s lawyer, Michael Greico, also says he has such affidavits.
Cohen posted on Instagram: “We believe our client is innocent of all charges. We urge people not to rush to judgment. We have affidavits from several witnesses that exonerate my client.”
Dunbar had not surrendered to police as of Saturday afternoon. On Friday, Greico said that “law enforcement and the state attorney’s office are both now aware that my client is innocent.”
Police in Miramar, Florida, issued arrest warrants for both men after multiple witnesses accused them of an armed robbery at a party.
Baker, 22, and Dunbar, 27, were attending a cookout at a Miramar home Wednesday night when a fight broke out, and Baker pulled out a handgun, the warrant said. Baker, Dunbar and two other men began robbing other people at the party of thousands of dollars in cash, watches and other valuables, witnesses told investigators.
REDSKINS: A Washington Redskins player is facing five charges, including felony illegal discharge of a firearm, following his arrest in a Denver suburb Saturday morning.
The Douglas County sheriff’s office says deputies arrested 27-year-old Cody Latimer after responding to a report just after midnight of shots fired inside an apartment in Englewood, Colorado.
Deputies say they found three individuals in the apartment at the Zenith Meridian Apartments, one with minor injuries unrelated to a gunshot.
Latimer was taken into custody and is also facing charges of second-degree assault, menacing, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment.
Latimer posted a $25,000 bond and was released later Saturday morning.
Latimer, a wide receiver, joined the Redskins in March after two years with the New York Giants and four years before that with the Denver Broncos.
RAMS: The Los Angeles Rams have re-signed defensive end Morgan Fox, and released defensive tackle Tanzel Smart on Saturday.
The team didn’t disclose the terms of its new deal with Fox, who has been a depth contributor on the Rams’ defensive line since 2016. He signed with Los Angeles as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State-Pueblo.
Fox tore a ligament in his knee in May 2018 and missed the entire ensuing season, including the Rams’ playoff run to the Super Bowl. He returned last season with two sacks and 18 tackles while starting three of the Rams’ 16 games.
Fox was a restricted free agent heading into the offseason, but he became an unrestricted free agent when the Rams didn’t tender a contract offer. He ended up re-signing with the Rams anyway.
