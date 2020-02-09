Teague scores 24 as No. 1 Baylor beats Oklahoma State 78-70

The winning streak was the longest in the nation and two shy of the school record.

The Gaels, who lost seven of eight games after losing 74-49 in Spokane, made 14 of 21 from 3-point range and held the Bulldogs to 33% shooting overall, including 1 of 15 in the first quarter.

Madeline Holland added 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting for the Gaels (11-13, 6-7 West Coast Conference), who used the hot shooting to overcome 21 turnovers against a team that was allowing 52 points per game.

It was the second game for Gonzaga (23-2, 12-1) since starting guard Katie Campbell injured a knee and the first since it was revealed she will miss the rest of her senior year.

No. 2 BAYLOR 54, KANSAS STATE 40: Juicy Landrum scored 11 points, Nalyssa Smith added 10 and Baylor beat Kansas State at Manhattan, Kan.

Baylor (21-1, 10-0 Big 12) trailed by two in the second quarter, but a 13-0 run pushed the lead to 14. The Lady Bears coasted from their winning by 14. Kansas State didn’t make a basket for the final seven minutes of the first half.

Ayoka Lee led the Wildcats (10-11, 4-6) with 14 points and had 12 rebounds, Peyton Williams had 12 points and eight rebounds as Kansas State lost to Baylor for the 33rd straight time.