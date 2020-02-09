Teague scores 24 as No. 1 Baylor beats Oklahoma State 78-70

MaCio Teague scored 24 points to lead five players in double figures for No. 1 Baylor, which stretched its winning streak to 20 games with a 78-70 victory over Oklahoma State on Saturday in Waco, Texas.
Teague hit six consecutive free throws in the final 14 seconds, including four after frustrated Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton Jr. was assessed two consecutive technical fouls and ejected from the game.
Jared Butler added 15 points, including consecutive 3-pointers that put Baylor (21-1, 10-0 Big 12) up 64-55 with 6:08 left.
Oklahoma State (11-12, 1-9) had four players foul out, but also had five players score in double figures. Cameron McGriff and Isaac Likekele each had 11 points.
NO. 2 GONZAGA 90, SAINT MARY'S 60: At Moraga, Calif., Drew Timme scored 20 points and Gonzaga made 14 of its first 15 shots to send Saint Mary's to its worst home loss in 19 years.
The Bulldogs (25-1, 11-0 WCC) turned the highly anticipated showdown between the fierce rivals into a laugher by taking a 20-point lead midway through the first half and never really letting up after that.
This was the first meeting between the teams since the Gaels shocked the top-ranked Bulldogs 60-47 in the conference tournament final last March.
Jordan Ford scored 23 points for Saint Mary's (20-6, 7-4).
NO. 4 SAN DIEGO STATE 89, AIR FORCE 74: KJ Feagin scored 21 points, hitting five 3-pointers, and San Diego State remained the nation's lone unbeaten team at Air Force Academy, Colo.
Jordan Schakel had 18 points for San Diego State (24-0, 13-0), which is off to the nation's best season-opening run since the 2016-17 Gonzaga team began the year 29-0.
The Aztecs' 13-0 conference opening is also the best start to a season in Mountain West history.
Chris Joyce scored 23 points for Air Force (9-15, 3-9), which fell to 4-86 against ranked opponents.
NO. 5 LOUISVILLE 80, VIRGINIA 73: Steven Enoch scored 13 points, including two key free throws with 2:47 remaining at Louisville, and the Cardinals earned their 10th consecutive victory.
The Cardinals (21-3, 12-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) led most of the way before the Cavaliers stormed back to go ahead 70-68 on Kihei Clark's two technical free throws with 3:25 left. David Johnson's jumper tied it before Enoch's two free throws put Louisville ahead for good.
Jordan Nwora had 22 points for Louisville, which finished shooting 51% despite hitting just 37% in the second half.
Tomas Woldetensae had 20 of his 27 points in the second half for Virginia (15-7, 7-5).
NO. 7 DUKE 98, NORTH CAROLINA 96, OT: Freshman Wendell Moore Jr. scored on a putback as time expired to help Duke rally for the wild victory at Chapel Hill, N.C.
Moore's follow of Tre Jones' missed off-balance jumper finally ended this one, a game that saw Duke rally from 13 down in the final 4½ minutes of regulation. Jones forced overtime, hitting a contested jumper at the regulation horn after corralling his own intentionally missed free throw.
Jones had 28 points for the Blue Devils (20-3, 10-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).
Cole Anthony scored 24 points for the Tar Heels (10-13, 3-9).
OREGON STATE 63, NO. 14 OREGON 53: Zach Reichle hit a key 3-pointer down the stretch and Oregon State overcame a 10-point deficit in the second half at Corvallis, Ore.
It was the third consecutive win for Oregon State in the 353rd edition of the Civil War, which is the most contested rivalry in college basketball.
Oregon State (14-9, 4-7 Pac-12) hit six consecutive free throws in the final minute to seal the win.
Ethan Thompson, whose dunk in the final seconds punctuated the victory before a sellout crowd at Gill Coliseum, led the Beavers with 15 points.
Payton Pritchard led the Ducks (18-6, 7-4) with 16 points, but he was only 7 of 21 from the field.
NO. 17 IOWA 96, NEBRASKA 72: Joe Wieskamp scored a career-high 30 points and Luka Garza added 22 at Iowa City, Iowa, helping Iowa bounce back from its worst loss of the season.
Wieskamp's previous career high was 26 in Iowa's 67-49 win over Maryland on Jan. 10. It was the ninth consecutive Big Ten game of 20 or more points for Garza, who leads the conference in scoring.
Iowa (17-7, 8-5) was coming off a 104-68 loss at Purdue on Wednesday.
Jervay Green scored 18 points for Nebraska (7-16, 2-10), and Cam Mack had 13.
NO. 22 PENN STATE 83, MINNESOTA 77: Lamar Stevens scored a career-high 33 points at State College, Pa., powering Penn State to its sixth straight win.
Izaiah Brockington added 10 points for the Nittany Lions (18-5, 8-4 Big Ten) who snapped a five-game losing streak to Minnesota.
Daniel Oturu had a career-high 32 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for the Golden Gophers (12-11, 6-7), who lost their second straight. Mike Carr added 20 points.
Women
SAINT MARY'S 70, NO. 11 GONZAGA 60: At Moraga, Calif., Taycee Wedin had career high's of six 3-pointers and 24 points, Sam Simons added 22 points with five 3s and Saint Mary's ended No. 11 Gonzaga's 21-game winning streak.
The winning streak was the longest in the nation and two shy of the school record.
The Gaels, who lost seven of eight games after losing 74-49 in Spokane, made 14 of 21 from 3-point range and held the Bulldogs to 33% shooting overall, including 1 of 15 in the first quarter.
Madeline Holland added 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting for the Gaels (11-13, 6-7 West Coast Conference), who used the hot shooting to overcome 21 turnovers against a team that was allowing 52 points per game.
It was the second game for Gonzaga (23-2, 12-1) since starting guard Katie Campbell injured a knee and the first since it was revealed she will miss the rest of her senior year.
No. 2 BAYLOR 54, KANSAS STATE 40: Juicy Landrum scored 11 points, Nalyssa Smith added 10 and Baylor beat Kansas State at Manhattan, Kan.
Baylor (21-1, 10-0 Big 12) trailed by two in the second quarter, but a 13-0 run pushed the lead to 14. The Lady Bears coasted from their winning by 14. Kansas State didn’t make a basket for the final seven minutes of the first half.
Ayoka Lee led the Wildcats (10-11, 4-6) with 14 points and had 12 rebounds, Peyton Williams had 12 points and eight rebounds as Kansas State lost to Baylor for the 33rd straight time.
Baylor leads the Big 12 in rebounding differential, but Kansas State outrebounded the Bears 44-43.
The Wildcats shot just 21% (13 of 61) while Baylor shot 38% (23 of 60) from the field. Kansas State failed to hit a 3 all game going 0-for-18.