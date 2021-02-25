Teachers, child care workers eligible for vaccine Monday

Every teacher who wants to be vaccinated will over the next six weeks, but they shouldn’t all expect to get it immediately, Willem Van Dyke said.

“We’re going to get you all vaccine,” she said. “We cannot get every one of you vaccine on March 1, but you’re all going to get vaccine in the next four to six weeks. ... We are going to protect you. We can only do this with the amount of vaccine we have available.”

Willems Van Dyke said vaccine will be distributed across the state, not just in urban areas, where there are more students of color than in rural areas.

“Many of the school districts in our rural areas have very high rates of children on free and reduced lunch,” she said. “We will ensure there is distribution across.”

Health officials expressed optimism Monday that Wisconsin’s vaccine allocation will continue to increase, especially with the final authorization of a third vaccine from Johnson & Johnson expected within days.

Wisconsin plans to launch a vaccine registration website on Monday where people can sign up to get shots and find out where vaccinations are available. People can also learn about vaccine availability by contacting their local health care provider, Walgreens or by checking their local public health department website.