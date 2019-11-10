Taylor's big day helps No. 16 Badgers edge No. 18 Iowa 24-22

MADISON — The best players close out games, and that's what Jonathan Taylor did Saturday night.

Taylor rushed for 130 of his season-high 250 yards in the fourth quarter, and Danny Davis ran for a touchdown and caught another as No. 16 Wisconsin outlasted No. 18 Iowa 24-22.

Taylor became the first running back this season to rush for more than 100 yards against Iowa as Wisconsin (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten, No. 13 College Football Playoff) held on to the Heartland Trophy, given each year to the winner of this game. The Badgers have beaten Iowa four straight times.

"Jonathan has been great all season, but I think he holds himself to a high standard," teammate Quintez Cephus said. "He wanted to come out here and do what he did today. He told us he was going to be better, and he did it. Props to him."

Taylor's 250 yards on 31 carries are the most ever by a Wisconsin player against Iowa, surpassing the previous high of 216 by Ron Dayne in 1999.

"We wanted it a lot, together as a whole team," Taylor said. "It's essential, it's a Big Ten West game and we have four (games) lined up. So we've got to make sure we're on. It's November and everyone is going to try to be at their best, and you've got to make sure that you're able to play for 60 minutes."