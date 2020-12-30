Taylor & Austin

Just like many engaged couples in 2020, Taylor Shuman and Austin Grimm had to forego their planned wedding in Cancun, Mexico, and were married during a beautiful ceremony on Sept. 26, 2020, on Lake Sherwood in Nekoosa.
"We threw our original wedding plans out the door and planned a wedding in just five weeks — a very crazy and busy five weeks, but so worth it," exclaimed Taylor.
Here is their story in her words:
When and where was your wedding and reception (include city and state)?
Nekoosa, Wis., on the lake where my parents, grandparents and family friends have lake homes. Austin and I spend many summers there.
How did the two of you meet?
In Spanish class my freshman year of college at the University of Wisconsin-Madison (his junior year).
How did he propose?
In our new home with flowers and candles scattered around.
Who did most of the planning for the wedding?
Me and my mother, Pam Shuman.
How many attendants did you have?
One. Austin's father, Stephen Grimm, married us. We did not have a wedding party — too many friends to narrow it down. We love them all!
How many guests?
90
What were your biggest challenges in planning the wedding?
COVID-19. We had full intentions of getting married in Cancun, Mexico, in April 2021. However, COVID had another idea and threw a big wrench in our plans. With all the uncertainty that the pandemic brought our way, international travel was causing us too much anxiety. We decided to throw our destination wedding plans and get married as soon as possible (before COVID had a chance to get to work, and before the weather would change). We wanted to make sure we could get married outside to ensure the safety of everyone. We threw our original wedding plans out the door and planned a wedding in just five weeks (a very crazy and busy five weeks, but so worth it). We gave our guests so little notice so we were so fortunate the majority of them could still attend.
In what areas did you splurge?
The dress!
What personal touches did you have in the ceremony and/or reception?
Austin's father got ordained so he could marry us. My Papa gave a blessing at our ceremony. My cousin's daughter, Addie Beranis, and my now sister-in-law, Giuliana Grimm, were flower girls (so cute).
The night before our wedding all of our guests were invited to my Papa and Grandma Micky's house on the lake for dinner, a bonfire, fireworks and plenty to drink.
We had so much fun celebrating with everyone the day before "I do." We enjoyed a delicious taco bar and sat around the fire making s'mores for dessert. We had about 65 guests.
What song did you have for your first dance?
"Better Together" by Luke Combs.
Who did your cake and what was it like?
Yummy! Oreo, Reese's and lemon raspberry.
What was your favorite memory of the day?
Reading our personal vows to each other and walking down the aisle.
Tell us a little bit about your honeymoon.
COVID-19 put a wrench in the honeymoon plan. Coming soon when times are better and travel is safe.
Any advice for other couples planning a wedding?
Have fun! Don´t stress about the little details too much.