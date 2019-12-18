Taurean L White
0 comments

Taurean L White

  • 0
Taurean White.jpg

Taurean L White, 1600 block of West Sixth Street, Racine, knowingly violate a domestic abuse temporary restraining order, misdemeanor bail jumping. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News