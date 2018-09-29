Just as it has done for most of the tournament, the U.S. used a big third quarter keyed by Diana Taurarsi and Breanna Stewart to pull away from an opponent.
This time, it was Belgium, whose one-point halftime deficit turned into 16 by the end of the third period. Taurasi finished with 26 points, including hitting five 3-pointers, to help the U.S. win 93-77 on Saturday in the semifinals of the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup at San Christobal De La Laguna, Spain.
“We got some stops, they are a really good team. They’ve been playing together for a long time, you can tell,” Taurasi said of the third quarter in which the U.S. outscored Belgium 33-18. “We got a couple more stops, we made a couple more plays on offense, wore them down a little bit.”
Breanna Stewart added 20 points while Brittney Griner had 16 for the Americans, who will be going for a third straight gold medal at the worlds — something the country has never done.
“That’s what we’re here for,” said Elena Delle Donne, who is on her first World Cup team.
The U.S. has won 21 consecutive World Cup games and will play Australia for the title Sunday.
The U.S. has won all 17 meetings between the teams, including a 10-0 mark in the World Cup.
Belgium, making its first appearance in the World Cup, was led by Emma Meesseman’s 23 points. The Belgians already had surpassed their goal of reaching the quarterfinals. A bronze medal would be an excellent achievement.
Golf
Ken Tanigawa made a 30-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th at Poppy Hills on Saturday for a 5-under 66 and a two-stroke lead in the Pure Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach, Calif.
Making his 18th PGA Tour Champions start after earning his tour card at Q-school, the 50-year-old Tanigawa rebounded from a bogey on the par-4 17th with the eagle.
“I was just trying to two-putt, hit it on the green and try to make 4 some way, somehow,” Tanigawa said. “It just happened to go in. You don’t expect to make those.”
Gary Hallberg, Marco Dawson and Tom Gillis were tied for second. Hallberg had a 5-under 67 at Pebble Beach, the site of the final round Sunday in the event that pairs players with juniors from The First Tee program. Dawson and Gillis shot 68s at Poppy Hills.
- Tony Romo shot a 1-over 72 on Saturday at Garland Bridges to complete a failed bid to advance in the first stage Web.com Tour’s Qualifying Tournament at Garland, Texas.
The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback tied for 72nd at 13-under 297 in the 76-player field, with the top 22 and ties moving on to the second stage.
“Each day I got better and my swing got tighter,” Romo said. “It’s a tight golf course and if you miss a couple spots here and there you can put up a big number. I think three holes were our whole week in a nutshell. But a 72 today, getting closer.”
The 38-year-old Romo is an NFL analyst for CBS. He was raised in Burlington.
