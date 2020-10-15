Tatiyana B Burnette

Tatiyana (aka Jasmine Funderberg) B Burnette, 1600 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Tatiyana (aka Jasmine Funderberg) B Burnette, 1600 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.