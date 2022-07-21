Taste of Wisconsin Festival returns to Kenosha July 28-30

KENOSHA — The Taste of Wisconsin Festival returns to Downtown Kenosha for the first time since 2019, running for three days.

The festival is open Thursday through Saturday, July 28-30.

Festival hours are 3 to 10 p.m. Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday in HarborPark.

Admission and parking are free.

The festival features 30-plus food and beverage vendors, offering specialty foods and favorites like roasted corn on the cob.

Also, live music takes place on four stages, with 80 local acts donating their time to the event.

There will also be culinary demonstrations and other activities.

The event is produced by the Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha, which uses the event as its major fundraiser for the year. Proceeds are used to support the club’s charitable activities including scholarships, youth programs and donations to local charities.