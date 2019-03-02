No. 5 North Carolina survived a wild finish after coach Roy Williams fell and was helped off the court shortly before halftime, beating Clemson 81-79 on Saturday in Clemson, S.C.
Coby White had 28 points behind six 3-pointers, and the Tar Heels (24-5) maintained a share of first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference, tied with No. 2 Virginia at 14-2 with a week left in the regular season. They also survived a tight ending where the Tigers (17-12, 7-9) cut a seven-point lead to two. But Shelton Mitchell lost the ball driving into two North Carolina defenders in the final seconds.
Williams wasn't there to see it. He sustained an episode of vertigo with a minute left before halftime, falling in front of his team's bench and getting led into the locker room. He did not return for the final 20 minutes.
The Tar Heels rallied in a roller-coaster second half — they led by nine, fell behind 54-48 before finally taking control — for their fifth straight win and 12th in their past 13 games.
Cameron Johnson had 19 points with six 3s of his own, and Luke Maye had 13 points and 10 rebounds.
NO. 2 VIRGINIA 73, PITTSBURGH 49: Kyle Guy scored 17 points at Charlottesville, Va., and Virginia handed Pitt its 12th straight loss.
Ty Jerome added 13 points and De'Andre Hunter had 12 for the Cavaliers (26-2, 14-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who maintained at least a share of the lead in the ACC pending North Carolina's game at Clemson later Saturday.
Jered Wilson-Frame scored 15 points and Au'diese Toney had 12 for Pittsburgh (12-17, 2-14). The loss was the 23rd in a row on the road for the Panthers, and their 20th consecutive in ACC road games.
NO. 3 DUKE 87, MIAMI 57: RJ Barrett had 19 points and 10 rebounds, fellow freshman Cameron Reddish added 19 points and Duke routed Miami at Durham, N.C.
With national player of the year candidate Zion Williamson sidelined for a third straight game with a mild right knee sprain, the Blue Devils (25-4, 13-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) never trailed and shot 57 percent from the field. They bounced back from a five-point loss at No. 20 Virginia Tech — their second loss in three games.
Anthony Lawrence and Ebuka Izundu scored 15 points each for the Hurricanes (12-16, 4-12).
NO. 7 TENNESSEE 71, NO. 4 KENTUCKY 52: Jordan Bone scored a career-high 27 points and Tennessee beat Kentucky at Knoxville, Tenn., to maintain its home-court dominance and snap the Wildcats' four-game winning streak.
Tennessee (26-3, 14-2) earned its 25th straight home victory to remain tied for first place in the Southeastern Conference with No. 13 LSU — the Tigers beat Alabama 74-69 earlier in the day. The Volunteers haven't lost a home game since falling 94-84 to Auburn on Jan. 2, 2018.
The Vols also beat Kentucky (24-5, 13-3) at home for a fourth straight year to delight a sellout crowd in the first regular-season matchup of top-10 teams at Thompson-Boling Arena since the facility's 1987 opening.
INDIANA 63, NO. 6 MICHIGAN STATE 62: At Bloomington, Ind., Justin Smith scored a career-high 24 points, helping Indiana knock off Michigan State for the second time this season.
Devonte Green added 13 points as Indiana (15-14, 6-12 Big Ten) earned its second straight win against a ranked opponent. The Hoosiers beat No. 19 Wisconsin 75-73 in double overtime on Tuesday night.
Cassius Winston had 20 points and 11 assists for Michigan State (23-6, 14-4), which led by as many 12 in the first half.
CENTRAL FLORIDA 69, NO. 8 HOUSTON 64: Collin Smith scored 21 points, leading Central Florida to the victory at Houston.
The Knights (22-6, 12-4 American Athletic) outscored the Cougars 41-31 in the second half to snap a seven-game losing streak against ranked opponents. They also stopped Houston's 33-game home winning streak, which was the longest in the nation.
The Cougars (27-2, 14-2) lost for the first time since Jan. 9 at Temple. It was their first home loss since March 15, 2017.
NO. 14 PURDUE 86, OHIO STATE 51: Carsen Edwards scored 25 points at West Lafayette, Ind., and Purdue took over sole possession of first place in the Big Ten.
Matt Haarms had 12 points and Aaron Wheeler added 10 for the Boilermakers (22-7, 15-3). It was the final home game for senior starters Ryan Cline and Grady Eifert, who each scored eight points.
Jaedon LeDee led Ohio State (18-11, 8-10) with 16 points. Justin Ahrens was scoreless after netting 29 points in his previous game.
RUTGERS 86, NO. 22 IOWA 72: Ron Harper Jr. scored a season-high 27 points at Iowa City, Iowa, and Rutgers rolled to the win in Iowa's home finale.
Issa Thiam had 13 points for the Scarlet Knights (14-14, 7-11 Big Ten), who exacted revenge on Iowa after the Hawkeyes used a buzzer beater to beat them in Piscataway two weeks ago.
Iowa played without coach Fran McCaffery, who was suspended by the school for two games for yelling at an official in a hallway heading to the locker room following Tuesday's loss at Ohio State.
Senior Nicholas Baer scored a season-high 17 points and Tyler Cook had 16 for Iowa (21-8, 10-8).
Top 10 women
NO. 1 BAYLOR 76, TEXAS 44: Kalani Brown had 14 points and 13 rebounds in her last regular-season home game for Baylor and the Big 12 champion Lady Bears beat Oklahoma State at Waco, Texas for their 19th straight victory.
Baylor (27-1, 17-0 Big 12) had its lowest-scoring half in conference play this season while taking a 25-20 lead. Brown scored six points as the Lady Bears put together an 11-0 run right out of the break. They outscored Oklahoma State 51-24 in the second half.
Vivian Gray scored 23 points for Oklahoma State (14-14, 5-12).
NO. 2 UCONN 83, HOUSTON 61: Napheesa Collier had 29 points and nine rebounds to lead UConn on senior day at Storrs, Conn.
Fellow senior Katie Lou Samuelson scored 11 points for UConn (27-2, 15-0 American) before injuring her back in a collision diving for a loose ball in the second quarter. She returned to start the second half but struggled with muscle spasms and was pulled after the first minute.
Jasmyne Harris, Octavia Barnes and Dorian Branch each had 14 points for Houston (15-13, 9-6).
NO. 8 MARYLAND 71, ILLINOIS 62: Freshman Taylor Mikesell scored 20 points, Stephanie Jones had 14 points and nine rebounds at College Park, Md., and Maryland beat Illinois to lock up the Big Ten regular-season title.
Having already clinched at least a share of the conference crown, the Terrapins (26-3, 15-3) eliminated Iowa to secure the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.
Alex Wittinger had 20 points and 11 rebounds for (10-19, 2-16).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.