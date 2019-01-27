Paris Kea scored a season-high 30 points to help North Carolina stun No. 1 Notre Dame 78-73 on Sunday. at Chapel Hill, N.C.
Leah Church came through with a 3-pointer at the 1:25 mark for her only basket, which broke a 71-all tie to put the Tar Heels (12-9, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) ahead for good on the way to a major upset.
UNC led by 10 early in the fourth quarter before Notre Dame ran off 12 straight points to take the lead. But instead of crumpling, the Tar Heels found a counterpunch.
Kea hit two free throws in the final 20 seconds to help keep control for the Tar Heels, who mobbed each other on the court as the horn sounded.
Marina Mabrey had 20 points to lead the Fighting Irish (19-2, 6-1), who were missing star Jackie Young with a sprained right ankle.
No. 2 BAYLOR 74, OKLAHOMA 53: Juicy Landrum scored 21 points, Kalani Brown added 20 and Baylor extended its Big 12 Conference winning streak to 30 games, rolling past Oklahoma at Norman, Okla.
Chloe Jackson added 10 points and Lauren Cox had seven points and 12 rebounds for Baylor (17-1, 7-0 Big 12), which could move into the top spot in the AP Top 25 on Monday, since current No. 1 Notre Dame lost Sunday at North Carolina. Baylor also has won 30 straight road games against Big 12 teams.
Oklahoma (5-13, 1-6) has lost six straight games, the worst losing streak for the Sooners in more than two decades.
No. 3 UCONN 93, UCF 57: Napheesa Collier led a balanced attack with 23 points at Hartford, Conn., and UConn routed UCF to move into sole possession of first place in the American Athletic Conference.
Collier, Megan Walker (21 points), Crystal Dangerfield (17) and Katie Lou Samuelson (15) were all in double figures before halftime for the Huskies (18-1, 7-0).
Kayla Thigpen had 14 points to lead UCF (17-3, 6-1).
No. 4 LOUISVILLE 70, PITTSBURGH 42: Dana Evans scored 16 points to guide a short-handed Louisville squad to a victory over Pittsburgh at Louisville.
The Cardinals (19-1, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) played without senior guard Asia Durr, who was a late scratch for undisclosed reasons. Louisville didn’t need the services of the conference’s second-leading scorer thanks to an 18-2 first quarter run that put the game well out of reach.
The Panthers (9-12, 0-7) made their first shot 51 seconds into the game to take the initial lead. However, Pitt then proceeded to miss its next 16 shots. By the time Kauai Bradley hit a 3-pointer for the Panthers with 3:36 left in the first half, Louisville held a 39-9 lead.
No. 5 OREGON 76, WASHINGTON 57: Erin Boley scored a career-high 31 points, hitting nine 3-pointers, to Oregon to a victory over Washington at Seattle.
Oregon (19-1, 8-0) has won 12 consecutive games and is the only team left with an unbeaten conference record in the Pac-12. It’s the best conference start ever for the Ducks. No. 6 Stanford suffered its first Pac-12 loss Sunday at Utah.
Washington (8-13, 1-8) lost in fifth straight game. Sophomore guard Missy Peterson led the Huskies 13 points.
No. 21 UTAH 75, No. 6 STANFORD 68: Erika Bean scored 23 points and a hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with a minute to lead Utah over Stanford at Salt Lake City.
Megan Huff had 17 points and 12 rebounds for Utah, and Kianna Moore added 13 points. The Utes (18-1, 7-1 Pac-12) won their sixth straight.
Alanna Smith had 19 points and seven rebounds before fouling out with 50 seconds left for Stanford (17-2, 7-1). Dijonai Carrington scored 13 points, and the Cardinal shot just 25 of 65 (.385) from the field.
No. 7 MISSISSIPPI STATE 80, MISSISSIPPI 49: Teaira McCowan had a season-high 33 points with 13 rebounds at Starkville, Miss., and Mississippi State beat Mississippi for the 10th straight time.
The Bulldogs (19-1, 7-0 SEC) had a 42-14 advantage on points in the paint and outrebounded the Rebels 43-27.
For the Rebels (8-13, 2-5), Crystal Allen had 15 points.
No. 8 N.C. STATE 68, GEORGIA TECH 60: Elissa Cunane scored 17 points, Kiara Leslie added 16 points and North Carolina State remained the nation’s lone unbeaten team in Division I with a victory over Georgia Tech at Atlanta.
The Wolfpack (20-0, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), a Sweet 16 team last season, are off to the best start in program history and their best ACC start in 30 years. They overcame 18 turnovers, most of them forced by Georgia Tech’s press, to beat a team that was 8-1 at home and off an upset win over No. 12 Syracuse.
Elizabeth Dixon finished with 17 points, and Elizabeth Balogun had 14 before fouling out for Georgia Tech (13-7, 3-4).
No. 9 OREGON STATE 52, WASHINGTON STATE 53: Mikayla Pivec had 19 points and nine rebounds, and Oregon State beat Washington State at Pullman, Wash., for its ninth win in 10 games.
Destiny Slocum scored nine points for Oregon State (17-3, 7-1 Pac-12), which has won its past 11 games against Washington State.
Chanelle Molina scored 12 for Washington State (7-13, 2-7), which lost its fourth straight.
No. 10 MARQUETTE 87, BUTLER 58: Natisha Hiedeman scored 21 points and Marquette cruised to a victory over Butler at Indianapolis.
The Golden Eagles took a 36-31 lead into the half after Butler fought its way back to make things interesting. But the Golden Eagles outscored the Bulldogs 30-13 in the third quarter to take a commanding 66-44 lead into the final period.
Amani Wilborn finished with 13 points and Allazia Blockton scored 16 points for Marquette (18-3, 9-0 Big East).
Kristen Spolyar led Butler (16-4, 9-2) with 13 points.
