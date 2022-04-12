 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tamarrae T. Hopkins

Tamarrae Hopkins

Tamarrae T. Hopkins, 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, attempt aggravated battery (use of a dangerous weapon), first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor battery (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).

