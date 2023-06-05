Talmadge Lindsey, 1800 block of Racine Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), possession of THC, resisting an officer.
Talmadge Lindsey
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 49-year-old man from Racine died in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Friday, the Mount Pleasant Police Department reported.
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Sportsman’s Warehouse employee has been accused of taking two guns from the store.
ROCHESTER — A Kenosha woman has been charged with a sixth OWI offense.
Racine County may soon get its first indoor ice rink where hockey players, figure skaters, league participants and recreational skaters can en…
MOUNT PLEASANT — Three people were injured in a shooting Saturday night, according to a news release from the Mount Pleasant Police Department.