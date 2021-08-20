Taliban took Afghanistan but face cash squeeze

As of now, the Taliban government cannot access almost all of the Afghanistan central bank’s $9 billion in reserves, most of which is held by the New York Federal Reserve. Afghanistan was also slated to access about $450 million on Aug. 23 from the International Monetary Fund, which has effectively blocked the release because of a “lack of clarity” regarding the recognition of a new Afghan government.

While the money would make it easier for the Taliban to govern, government officials have indicated that it’s unclear who would be the points of contact within Afghanistan on financial issues. President Joe Biden conceded that he doesn’t know whether the Taliban want to be part of the broader global economy — which means it might be comfortable going without any funds.

“I think they’re going through sort of an existential crisis about do they want to be recognized by the international community as being a legitimate government,” Biden told ABC News Wednesday. “I’m not sure they do.”

Even if the Taliban could get money from the IMF, Douglas Rediker, a fellow at the Brookings Institution, said the process “would take, I think, months at the earliest, if at all.” But he also anticipates that the United States would find a way to block the release of any money through the IMF system.