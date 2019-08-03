RACINE – Some performers at the annual Racine’s Got Talent show had music prepared, rehearsed, and ready to be plugged into the speakers.
Roman Tenuta, 16, of Mount Pleasant, was not one of those performers – yet still shocked an audience of some-100 with a rendition of “Jealous,” as made famous by Labrinth to take first place.
With a singing performance accompanied by the piano, Tenuta claimed the fifth title in the annual Racine’s Got Talent competition, Saturday afternoon at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st. St. The event was presented by the Bryant Center in collaboration with Rapcine.
Little will the audience know, however, that Tenuta had not decided between three potential songs up until five minutes before he was set to take the stage.
“Something’s telling me I’ve got to do this song,” Tenuta said. “I just kind of winged it.”
Tenuta will be going to his junior year at Bradford High School in Kenosha. He’s involved with choir and theatre. In the past, Tenuta was in the school’s production of “Freaky Friday” as the Wedding Chef, also playing in “Matilda” as her older brother Michael.
“When I was in fifth grade, my brother wanted to learn how to play guitar, so we went to his guitar lessons,” Tenuta said. “I tried, but I couldn’t really play guitar, so I was like ‘let me try piano.’”
“In sixth grade, I stopped with the less because I had already learned all the cords, and I just kind of took it into my own hands and learned how to play in my style.”
Tenuta returned to the competition, now in its fifth year, after taking third place in the third annual show in 2017.
“It feels kind of like a break,” Tenuta said. “You try, and try, and try, and then when you try, and you actually succeed, it’s just the best feeling in the world.”
Other contestants that competed were Kalieana Arcuri, “NHA: Never Hurt Again,” Gionna Breckenridge, “TMS Bros: Isaiah and Silas Gonzales,” Estrellita Valencia, Lul Icey, Kamya Lashay, Leila Gage, Sarena Vazquez, and Tashera Montgomery.
Vazquez took runner up with a cover of Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing,” the song featured in the movie The Bodyguard, which Houston also stars in. “Lul Icey” earned the title of honorable mention.
