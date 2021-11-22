 Skip to main content
'Taking Care of Christmas, Elvis Style' dinner show Dec. 11

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
John Van Thiel

Van Thiel

RACINE — Elvis Presley’s personal motto was “Taking Care of Business,” but entertainer John Van Thiel will instead be “Taking Care of Christmas, Elvis Style” at a holiday dinner show at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive.

The show will be a rockin’ yet reverent celebration featuring Presley’s seasonal and inspirational hits. Van Thiel is known for his uncanny impersonation of Presley and a uniquely engaging performance style.

A buffet dinner will be served featuring wedding salad, Italian baked chicken, roast pork loin and gravy, garlic roasted red potatoes, cheese ravioli, green beans, bread, beverage and holiday dessert.

Tickets cost $50. Seats are reserved and must be purchased by Dec. 9. Go to elvoicepresley.com/tickets or call 262-676-2690.

