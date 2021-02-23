Takeaways from Congress' first hearing on Capitol riot

ONE OFFICER’S PERSONAL STORY: The hearing opened with Capitol Police Capt. Carneysha Mendoza, a 19-year veteran of the force, delivering a compelling personal account of being called at home that day as she was spending time with her 10-year-old before the start of her shift.

She rushed to the Capitol only to find “the worst of the worst” scene of her career.

A former Army veteran, she recounted the deadly mayhem, fending off rioters inside the building’s stately Rotunda, inhaling gas and suffering chemical burns to her face she said still have not healed. Her Fitbit recorded four hours of sustained activity, she said.

The next night and following day she spent at the hospital consoling the family of Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after the attack.

“As an American, and as an Army veteran, it’s sad to see us attacked by our fellow citizens,” Mendoza told the senators.

TRUMP’S SHADOW: The former president was hardly a presence at the first hearing.

Instead, senators largely set aside their sharply partisan ways to drill down on the facts of what happened that day — on how to prevent it from happening again.