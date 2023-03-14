MOUNT PLEASANT — Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc. will hold the 12th annual Take a Taste Out of Crime (TATOOC) wine, beer and Wisconsin cheese tasting fundraiser from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St.

The casual and relaxed atmosphere, accented by the jazz stylings of local musicians CSQ, is the perfect setting for guests to mingle and enjoy themselves while “taking a taste out of crime.” They can stroll through two ballrooms and enjoy samplings of wine, beer and spirits from a souvenir TATOOC tasting glass. Wisconsin cheeses and a generous smorgasbord of hot and cold hors d'oeuvres is offered. Non-alcoholic beverages and a cash bar will also be available.

TATOOC provides the opportunity to participate in some friendly bidding. Nearly 200 silent auction and raffle items will be displayed throughout the venue. Attendees can choose among a varied selection of bidding choices including automotive, household, outdoor recreation items, designer fashions, electronics, car audio, home goods, hotel stays, gift baskets, sporting event tickets and autographed sports memorabilia.

Advance tickets cost $40 and are available at Hometown Pharmacy, Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly, the RNW office (800 Center St., Room 316) and online at https://bit.ly/TATOOCtix. Tickets cost $50 at the door.