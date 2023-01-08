Tajnai a hit in the Case fieldhouse

MOUNT PLEASANT — As the final seconds wound down on the scoreboard at Case High School Friday night, a self-described heavyset man with a beard leaned back with a satisfied smile in the northeast corner of the bleachers as he lightly clapped.

Ben Tajnai had come though again.

Earlier that evening, he had thrilled the crowd with his energetic singing of the national anthem prior to a boys basketball game between Case and Oak Creek. This was promised to be something special because, as fieldhouse announcer Dan Petersen informed the crowd, “Tonight’s special guest has performed the national anthem for the Milwaukee Brewers, Green Bay Packers and was the Milwaukee Bucks’ lucky charm during the 2021 championship season. Please welcome Mr. Ben Tajnai.”

And then Case went on to defeat Oak Creek 56-47. Nothing unusual there, because the home team almost always wins at any event Tajnai sings the national anthem.

“Everywhere I go, I’ve been getting a lot of news articles and interviews and it’s been a blast,” Tajnai said. “Pretty much anywhere someone needs a national anthem, I go.”

And where Tajnai goes, success follows at an uncanny rate.

It happened in July 2021, when Tajnai did the honors prior to each of the Bucks’ home victories against the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals.

It happened in three Packers games Tajnai was invited to sing at so far. The fourth will come Sunday night, when the Packers host the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field with a playoff berth at stake.

It happened when Marquette shocked national college basketball power Baylor with a 96-70 victory Nov. 29.

In fact, it’s happened so many times by now that Tajnai is becoming a celebrity. Fans approach him for photos and autographs because of his uncanny ability to seemingly bring the home team luck with his boisterous rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Tajnai estimates that he has performed the national anthem between 300 and 350 times at sporting events. His record isn’t perfect, but let’s just say his winning percentage is something that not even the legendary Vince Lombardi could match.

“I would say it’s definitely in the 90s,” said this father of four children who range in age from 5 to 10 months. “It’s high.”

Tajnai’s warmup for his Lambeau Field performance Sunday night came Friday, when he brought the modest turnout at Case to life with another rousing rendition of the national anthem. He had made the 50-mile drive from his Oconomowoc home to see his nephew, Case senior forward Josiah McNeal, in action.

“I just wanted to come and watch him play,” said Tajnai, who turns 34 Tuesday. “When Case got wind that I was coming, they asked me if I would sing the national anthem and I said, ‘Of course I will.’

“So that’s how that all happened. I’m really happy for Josiah and I’m happy to be here.”

How gifted of a singer is Tajnai? He teaches voice lessons in Oconomowoc. And in 2013, he sang backing vocals for the Rolling Stones for three shows in Chicago during their tour, mostly notably on the song, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”

But his status as a state legend didn’t start until the evening of Nov. 30, 2015. That’s when he was invited by the Bucks, losers of eight of their previous 10 games (Giannis Antetokounmpo was still an emerging talent at the time), to perform the national anthem prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at the old BMO Harris Bradley Center.

The Bucks went on to win 92-74 and a legend was born.

“They kept calling me to do more games and every time I’d sing, it seemed like they won,” he said. “So that kind of coined the good luck charm thing and I just ended up going with it.

“We started doing the playoffs and they would just never lose (whenever Tajnai sang), so we kept going until we won the whole thing.”

It was a much more modest setting when Tajnai performed at Case Friday night. But just knowing he was there seemed to have an impact on the players, who won their second straight after a three-game losing streak.

“That was definitely on our side because of what happened with the Finals,” McNeal said of his uncle.

Case coach Jake Berce certainly felt the energy.

“I was at multiple games for the Bucks during their title run and saw him at the Fiserv performing before 20,000, and then he was at our Case-Oak Creek game!” Berce said. “It was kind of sweet and he obviously sang it awesome. He was amazing, the same way he was in the Finals.

“It was just a cool experience for everybody here.”

Even Oak Creek coach Kyle Johnsen, who was on the losing end, enjoyed Tajnai’s performance.

“It just reminds me of the Bucks’ championship, and his voice is absolutely fantastic,” Johnsen said. “So it was pretty fun to watch that.”

The stakes will be substantially higher Sunday when Tajnai takes his talents to Lambeau Field with a season on the line. The Packers have given him a suite for the game, tickets for family members and a hotel.

Will Tajnai feel pressure? Absolutely. Now that the home team is expected to win every time he sings the national anthem, he can’t help but feel he’s letting down the fans when their team doesn’t win.

“This is one of those games where I really feel pressure,” he said. “I really, really want that to be a ‘W’ and I feel confident that they will get the ‘W,’ but I don’t think it’s going to be an easy game. Detroit wants to win that game. I can tell you right now, whether they are playoff bound or not, they want to win that game and I really, really want the Packers to beat them.

“So I’m nervous, but I’m also confident that they can get it done. I can’t even imagine how insane the atmosphere is going to be. It’s going to be like a playoff game.”

But even if the Packers’ season ends with a loss to the Lions, Tajnai can’t help but be satisfied with himself.

“I think the thing I kind of take pride in is the good luck thing came after I was already a mainstay for these teams,” he said. “It did have to do with talent, for sure, because I had to get my foot in the door.

“There was no way they were going to accept someone without talent. So it started with talent.”