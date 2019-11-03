Florida State has fired Willie Taggart, the move coming a day after the Seminoles lost to rival Miami and with the team in danger of missing a bowl for the second consecutive season.
Taggart was 9-12 in parts of two seasons at Florida State, which won the national title in 2013 and has been in a freefall for the last three seasons. The Seminoles have not been ranked this season, have played sloppily and undisciplined under Taggart, and attendance figures have plummeted.
"We had no choice but to make a change," Florida State President John Thrasher said Sunday in a news release.
The school said longtime Florida State assistant Odell Haggins has been asked to take over as interim coach for the remaining three games. Haggins was 2-0 as the interim in 2017, after Jimbo Fisher left Florida State for Texas A&M late in the 2017 season.
"We still have a lot of faith," Florida State linebacker Emmett Rice said Saturday. "We have a lot to play for. It's not over just because we lost to Miami."
For Taggart, it is over.
Florida State (4-5) plays at Boston College on Saturday, and likely needs to win that game to have any chance of becoming bowl-eligible. The Seminoles end their regular season against Florida, a game where they will be decided underdogs, and play Alabama State in between.
Road racing
Joyciline Jepkosgei arrived in New York with a modest goal for her first marathon ever.
"My focus was to finish the race," she said, a gold medal hanging around her neck.
Not bad for a novice.
Jepkosgei upset four-time champion Mary Keitany to win the New York City Marathon on Sunday with a historic debut seven seconds off the course record.
Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya won the men's event for the second time in three years. He pounced when defending champion Lelisa Desisa dropped out after seven miles following a grueling victory at the sweltering world championships last month.
After pulling away from Kenyan countrymate Keitany with about three miles left, Jepkosgei crossed the finish in Central Park in 2 hours, 22 minutes and 38 seconds, the second-best run in course history.
Horse racing
A victory by Vino Rosso in the Breeders' Cup Classic was overshadowed by a fatal injury to a 15-1 long shot in the $6 million race at Santa Anita at Arcadia, Calif.
Cup officials said in a statement about two hours after the race that Mongolian Groom had been euthanized after suffering a serious fracture to his left hind leg.
It's the 37th horse death at Santa Anita since December and it occurred in the season-ending world championships in front of 67,811 fans and a national prime-time television audience.
Mongolian Groom was part of the early pace in the 1 1/4-mile race. But jockey Abel Cedillo sharply pulled up the 4-year-old gelding near the eighth pole as the rest of the field charged toward the finish line.
Vino Rosso won by 4¼ lengths, drawing away from 5-2 favorite McKinzie down the stretch.
The deaths prompted track owner The Stronach Group to implement changes to rules involving medication and training. The Breeders' Cup also beefed up its own pre-race exams and observations of runners.
It almost worked, too, with the only injury coming in the last of the 14 Cup races over the two days of racing.
"Everything had been going so great," trainer Bob Baffert said before the death was announced. "You just don't know when it is going to happen. We try to keep them as safe as we can."
