Taco Fest has Mexican food and entertainment

LAKE GENEVA — A new event called Taco Fest will be held Friday through Sunday, Sept. 10-12, at Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 Highway H.

Visitors can expect live music, authentic Mexican entertainment on two stages, and of course, tacos. There’s even a chihuahua beauty contest, a mechanical bull and a kids corner.

Numerous taco dishes will be served — dessert, steak, shrimp, chicken and vegetarian tacos. To date, 22 food vendors are slated to serve guests.

Entertainment includes performances by the Dance Academy of Mexico and Lake Geneva House of Music students, as well as other bands.

A jalapeno eating contest will be held from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and a hot pepper eating contest takes place from 2:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Taco Fest hours are 5 to 11 p.m Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Daily pass prices are $15 or $10 for children ages 6-11. Weekend passes are $30, $15 for children. There is no charge for ages 5 and younger. To purchase tickets and for more information, go to lgtacofest.com.

