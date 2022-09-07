Sylvarius M. White, Fox Lake, Wisconsin, possession of THC (possession of a controlled substance on or near certain places).
A married couple died after being ejected from their motorcycle in a crash in Caledonia, the Caledonia Police Department reported.
On Aug. 13, Heather Braun reached her four-year anniversary of being heroin-free. And also won a state powerlifting championship and qualified for the national competition.
They have both been identified by Kenosha authorities.
Feb. 10, 1989 - Aug. 30, 2022
In three incidents over Labor Day weekend, two young adults were shot and another two adults overdosed, including one of whom who died, the Racine Police Department reported Tuesday.
A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred in the 15800 of Highway K in the Town of Paris Wednesday afternoon.
A strike at UPS would affect nearly every household in the country.
A 23-year-old man allegedly drove faster than 125 mph in a police chase on I-94 and later told officer "I don't remember my name, I'm too drunk."
MOUNT PLEASANT — A habitual Pick ‘n Save thief has been accused of stealing nearly $1,500 worth of alcohol from the store.
A Burlington dentist twice reprimanded by state licensing authorities is now fighting malpractice allegations filed by a patient who says the dentist botched treatment on no fewer than 14 different teeth.
