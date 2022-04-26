Sydney Tepley

Place of Employment: Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center and Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin as a travel nurse. I also just finished a contract in the ICU at Ascension All Saints.

Title: CVICU RN

Degree/Certification-Type and Institution Attended: BSN, RN, CCRN-CSC, Herzing University

Hometown: Racine

What made you decide to become a nurse?

The opportunities are endless! It is a job that is truly lifelong learning and knowledge growth and I love that!

How many years have worked as a nurse?

2

What’s been your most memorable experience?

Being nominated for a daisy was pretty cool because I remember the family that did, they were amazing! But also getting to work along side such incredible and choose just one.

What challenges did the pandemic present for you as a nurse?

It was definitely an exhausting experience — mentally, emotionally, and physically. I was lucky enough to miss the first wave due to working with heart transplants, but it definitely tests you for sure!

What motivates you to show up to work each day?

My favorite part of working in a cardiac surgical ICU is watching the progression. Patients come out of the operating room intubated and feel their worst, but by day two and three, watching them walk around the unit is a great feeling.

Who inspires you?

My patients that are fortunate enough to receive an organ transplant. The amount of work that gets put in by these individuals is truly inspiring!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0