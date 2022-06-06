'Swinging Brass' concert set June 12 at UGHS

UNION GROVE — The Belle City Brassworks Brass Band will perform a free concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at Union Grove High School’s Performing Arts Theater, 3433 S. Colony Ave.

“Swinging Brass” will feature numerous band members as soloists and showcase individual sections of the 40-member brass band directed by Douglas A. Johnson.

This upbeat concert will feature the cornet section in “Mexican Holiday,” the trombone section in “Basin Street Blues” and the tuba section in “Tuba Gospel.” Soloists include Deb Floyd Mertins on euphonium for “Rhapsody for Euphonium” and Eric Weiss on flugelhorn for “Lullaby of Birdland” and “Under the Boardwalk.”

Other familiar favorites rounding out the program will include: “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen, “Lady Madonna” by John Lennon, “A Brand New Day” from “The Wiz” and the “Theme from Schindler’s List” by John Williams, along with “The Greatest Show on Earth" by Alan Feine and “Balkan Dance” by Etiene Crausaz.

In memory of former Belle City Brassworks tuba player, Roger Palmen, the concert will end with a Ken Norman arrangement of “See the U.S.A.”

