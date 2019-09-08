Shorewood Invitational
At Shorewood H.S.
(SATURDAY'S RESULTS)
TEAM SCORES: 1. Cedarburg 435.5, 2. Muskego 408, 3. Bay Port 379, 4. Burlington Co-op 280, 5. Whitefish Bay 257.5, 6. Shorewood 179, 7. De Pere 147, 8. Fort Atkinson 53, 9. Brookfield Academy 29.
200-yard medley relay — 1. Cedarburg 1:52.33, 4. Burlington Co-op (Dietzel, Schultz, Richards, Dahms) 1:56.06. 200 freestyle — 1. Larsen, Muskego, 1:59.77. 200 individual medley — 1. Lasecki, Bay Port, 2:08.15. 50 freestyle — 1. Novack, Cedarburg, 24.48. 5. Dahms, Burlington Co-op, 26.56. 100 butterfly — 1. Lasecki, Bay Port, 57.57. 100 freestyle — 1. Novack, Cedarburg, 53.50. 500 freestyle — 1. Szczupakiewicz, Muskego, 5:15.35. 200 freestyle relay — 1. Muskego 1:41.74, 2. Burlington Co-op (Smith, Craig, Keeker, Dahms) 1:47.64. 100 backstroke — 1. Harris, Whitefish Bay, 1:00.44, 2. Dietzel, Burlington Co-op, 1:00.62. 100 breaststroke — 1. Gwidt, Cedarburg, 1:06.23, 4. Schultz, Burlington Co-op, 1:09.60. 400 freestyle relay — 1. Muskego 3:37.23, 4. Burlington Co-op (Richards, Smith, Dietzel, Schultz) 3:50.26.
